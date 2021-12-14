Surface Inspection Market To Reach $7.25 Billion By 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland,OR, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global surface inspection market generated $3.46 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $7.25 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, emerging and current trends, future estimations, and key players.

Rise in the adoption of surface inspection in the automotive sector and surge in demand for computer-based surface inspection systems fuel the surface inspection market growth. On the other hand, complex product design hinders market progress. On the contrary, rise in demand from the medical and pharmaceutical sectors and surge in the application of collaborative robots in surface inspection create several market opportunities.

COVID-19 Scenario:

Production activities of the surface inspection industries have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The partial or complete lockdown imposed by countries around the globe caused a decline in the growth rate of the market.

Also, the lockdown reduced the need for maintenance from various industries.

The report segments the global surface inspection market on the basis of component, surface type, system, industry vertical, and region.

Based on the component, the camera segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to more than one-fourth of the total market share, and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the processor segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.0% from 2021-2030.

Based on surface type, the 3D segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to more than half of the total market share, and is anticipated to lead during the forecast period. The same segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.0% from 2021-2030. The report also talks about 2D segment.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to lead during the forecast period. The global surface inspection market across the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

Key players of the global surface inspection market analyzed in the research include Sony Corporation, Basler AG, Cognex Corporation, Allied Vision Technologies GmBh, Omron Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, ISRA Vision AG, Keyence Corporation, and Matrox Electronic Systems.

