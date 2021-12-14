Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Product Type, Service, End-users, Application and Region

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Research Report by Product Type, Service, End-users, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market size was estimated at USD 6,558.16 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 7,143.15 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.25% reaching USD 11,156.08 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product Type, the market was studied across Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, Additives, Finished Product, and Raw Materials.

Based on Service, the market was studied across Bioanalytical Testing, Method Development & Validation, and Stability Testing. The Bioanalytical Testing is further studied across Clinical and Non-Clinical. The Method Development & Validation is further studied across Extractable & Leachable, Impurity Method, and Technical Consulting. The Stability Testing is further studied across Accelerated Stability Testing, Drug Substance, Photostability Testing, and Stability Indicating Method Validation.

Based on End-users, the market was studied across Biopharmaceuticals, Contract Manufacturing organizations, Others, and Pharmaceuticals.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Bio Analytical Testing, Method Development & Validation, Others, and Stability Testing.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market, including Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma, Alcami Corporation, AptarGroup, Inc., Aztech Sciences Inc., Boston Analytical, Inc., Cambrex Corporation, Catalent, Inc, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Exova Group PLC, Intertek Group PLC, Merck KGaA, Pace Analytical Services, Inc., Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, Recro Gainesville, SEIKAGAKU CORPORATION, SGS SA, Source BioScience, Toxikon, Inc., West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., and WuXi AppTec, Inc.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Growing research and development in drug discovery and development

5.2.2. Rising incidence of cancer and other infectious diseases worldwide

5.2.3. Increasing innovation in the pharmaceutical industry

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Relatively high cost involved in drug development

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Emerging technological advancements in testing procedures for drug development

5.4.2. Growing demand of regulatory bodies for analytical details on drugs

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Lack of consistency in the product quality



6. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market, by Product Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

6.3. Additives

6.4. Finished Product

6.5. Raw Materials



7. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market, by Service

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Bioanalytical Testing

7.2.1. Clinical

7.2.2. Non-Clinical

7.3. Method Development & Validation

7.3.1. Extractable & Leachable

7.3.2. Impurity Method

7.3.3. Technical Consulting

7.4. Stability Testing

7.4.1. Accelerated Stability Testing

7.4.2. Drug Substance

7.4.3. Photostability Testing

7.4.4. Stability Indicating Method Validation



8. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market, by End-users

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Biopharmaceuticals

8.3. Contract Manufacturing organizations

8.4. Others

8.5. Pharmaceuticals



9. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Bio Analytical Testing

9.3. Method Development & Validation

9.4. Others

9.5. Stability Testing



10. Americas Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Taiwan

11.12. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma

14.2. Alcami Corporation

14.3. AptarGroup, Inc.

14.4. Aztech Sciences Inc.

14.5. Boston Analytical, Inc.

14.6. Cambrex Corporation

14.7. Catalent, Inc.

14.8. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

14.9. Eurofins Scientific

14.10. Exova Group PLC

14.11. Intertek Group PLC

14.12. Merck KGaA

14.13. Pace Analytical Services, Inc.

14.14. Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC

14.15. Recro Gainesville

14.16. SEIKAGAKU CORPORATION

14.17. SGS SA

14.18. Source BioScience

14.19. Toxikon, Inc.

14.20. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

14.21. WuXi AppTec, Inc.



15. Appendix



