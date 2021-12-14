Global Laboratory Automation Market Report 2021-2026: Focus on Liquid Handling, Robotics, Compound Logistics, Detection and Readers, Immunodiagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics, Chemistry, Hematology

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laboratory Automation Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global laboratory automation market is evaluated at US$3,638.769 million for the year 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.55% to reach a market size of US$6,055.218 million by the year 2026.

A Laboratory automation system is a multi-disciplinary strategy that promotes the use of instrumentation in perforating laboratory processes and requires minimal human input. Automation can be applied from a single step in an experimental process to an entire workflow.

Laboratory automation strives to improve the overall efficiency in laboratory processes by speeding up tasks, minimizing wastage, and using lower quantities of reagents, thereby allowing higher throughputs in experiments. Laboratory automation collectively leads to higher efficiency and lower operational cost for labs.



The use of automated systems aid researchers by eliminating the need to carry out time-consuming repetitive tasks and focus on carrying out more specialized processes. Furthermore, lab automation helps in improving data reliability, accuracy in lab processes.

Additionally, it also enhances lab safety through automated systems that help in managing correctly storing harmful substances, thereby providing extra protection for the personnel from harmful reagents and processes. Moreover, Growing awareness concerning the advantages of laboratory automation coupled with technological advancements in the market is expected to drive demand in the global laboratory automation market. Additionally, increasing investments by the governments and private funding in the drug discovery and biotechnology industry is anticipated to further augment growth in the market.

Furthermore, emerging markets such as South America, Asia Pacific offer significant business opportunities over the forecasted period. However, the slower adoption of automation technologies in SMEs is expected to hinder growth in the global laboratory automation market. Moreover, higher production and deployment costs may hamper growth in the market over the forecasted period.



The outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease has positively impacted the global laboratory automation market. The COVID-19 pandemic has put laboratories under immense pressure owing to increasing demand and staff shortages. However, laboratories that have embraced workflow automation were able to return to full productivity quicker and meet the growing demand in lab testing, resulting in an increased demand for laboratory automation solutions. Moreover, Notable companies such as Roche, Intel are augmenting development in laboratory automation to deliver solutions corresponding to the COIVD-19 outbreak.



Competitive Insights.

Enterprises in the Global Laboratory Automation market are implementing various collaborative growth strategies to gain a competitive advantage including the adoption of technologically advanced solutions including machine learning, AI, Robotics for delivering novel product solutions in the market across end-user segments.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Laboratory Automation Market Analysis, by Component

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Liquid Handling

5.3. Robotics

5.4. Compound Logistics

5.5. Detection and Readers



6. Laboratory Automation Market Analysis, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Immunodiagnostics

6.3. Molecular Diagnostics

6.4. Clinical Chemistry

6.5. Hematology

6.6. Others



7. Laboratory Automation Market Analysis, by End-user

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Research And Academic Institutes

7.3. Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Companies

7.4. Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories



8. Laboratory Automation Market Analysis, by Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. USA

8.2.2. Canada

8.2.3. Mexico

8.3. South America

8.3.1. Brazil

8.3.2. Argentina

8.3.3. Others

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. Germany

8.4.2. France

8.4.3. UK

8.4.4. Others

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.5.1. Saudi Arabia

8.5.2. UAE

8.5.3. Others

8.6. Asia Pacific

8.6.1. China

8.6.2. India

8.6.3. Japan

8.6.4. South Korea

8.6.5. Taiwan

8.6.6. Thailand

8.6.7. Indonesia

8.6.8. Others



9. Competitive Environment and Analysis

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



10. Company Profiles

Danaher Corp.

Abbott

PerkinElmer Inc.

Tecan Trading AG

Synchron Laboratory automation

Hudson Robotics

F. Hoffmann- La Roche AG

Scienion AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific

COPAN ITALIA spa

Horiba, Ltd.

Cerner Corporation

HighRes Biosolutions

