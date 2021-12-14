Global Biological Data Visualization Market Report 2021-2027: Opportunities in the Introduction of Virtual Reality Environment & Advanced Analytical Tools

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biological Data Visualization Market (2021-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Biological Data Visualization Market is estimated to be USD 880 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,483.99 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.1%.



Key factors, such as increasing awareness amongst the physicians and patients regarding the benefits of biological data visualization will help in boosting the growth of the market.

Also prevalence of biological data, adoption of artificial intelligence for the analysis of biological data, rising need of faster decision making are some of the factors that will likely to enhance the growth of the market.

On the other hand, introduction of virtual reality environment and advanced analytical tools which will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the market.



Issues related to user interface along with unavailability of computational consistency for data management which will likely to hamper the growth of the biological data visualization market.



Market Segmentation

The Global Biological Data Visualization Market is segmented further based on Technique, Application, Platform, End-Use, and Geography.

By Technique, the market is classified as Microscopy, Magnetic Resonance, Imaging, Sequencing, X-ray Crystallography and others. Amongst them, the Microscopy segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Application, the market is classified as Cell and Organism Imaging, Structural Biology and Molecular Modelling, Genomics Analysis, Alignments, Phylogeny & Evolution and System Biology. Amongst them, the Genomics Analysis is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Platform, the market is classified as Windows, Mac OS, Linux and others. Amongst them, the Windows segment holds the highest market share.

By End-Use, the market is classified as Academic Research, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies and Others. Amongst them, the Academic research is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

Genedata, the leading provider of enterprise software solutions for biopharmaceutical R&D has announced the release of Genedata Imagence 3.0, the latest version of the deep learning-based software that automates the analysis of high-content screening (HCS) imaging data. - 19th January 2021

Thermo Fisher Scientific has announced it has completed the acquisition of Phitonex, Inc., a Durham, North Carolina-based company that has pioneered a spectral dye platform for high-resolution biology applications designed to accelerate research and development in cell therapy, immuno-oncology and immunology research - 31st December 2020

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rapid growth of biological data

Incorporation of artificial intelligence in analysis of biological data

Growing demand for faster decision making

Increasing awareness amongst the physicians and patients

Restraints

User- interface challenges pertaining to data visualization

Lack of computational consistency for data management

Opportunities

Introduction of virtual reality environment

Advanced analytical tools

Challenges

Growing integration of AI and IoT in biological data handling

Company Profiles

3M Co.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Arivis AG

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Bruker Corp.

Clarivate Analytics

Carl Zeiss AG

Danaher Corp.

Fios Genomics

Genialis INC

Genedata AG

Media Cybernetics INC

Molecular Devices, LLC

Nikon Corp.

Oxford Instruments

Olympus Corp.

Scientific Volume Imaging B.V

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

QIAGEN Gmbh

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/622nc8