Outlook on the Contraceptive Devices Global Market to 2026 - by Device Type, End-user, Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contraceptive Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global contraceptive devices market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Contraceptive devices refer to various birth control tools used for preventing pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), such as human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Some of the commonly used contraceptive devices include condoms, diaphragms, cervical caps, sponges, vaginal rings, subdermal implants and intrauterine devices (IUD). These devices are customized for male and female user and usually contain spermicides to chemically neutralize the sperms. Certain devices also act as a physical barrier to inhibit the sperm from coming in contact with the uterus, thereby preventing insemination and minimizing the risks of infections.



The increasing prevalence of STDs, such as gonorrhea, chlamydia, trichomoniasis, hepatitis B and HIV/AIDS, across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising awareness among the masses regarding the available alternatives for preventing unexpected pregnancies is providing a thrust to the market growth. Governments of various developed and developing nations are also implementing campaigns to spread awareness and encourage the use of effective contraceptive devices, especially in rural areas, for population management and preventing the spread of STDs.

This has resulted in a significant increase in the demand for easy to use, removable and cost-effective contraceptives. In line with this, various product innovations, such as the development of non-hormonal diaphragms and medium-term vaginal rings, are anticipated to drive the market further. Product manufacturers are largely investing in extensive research and development (R&D) activities to develop variants with higher efficacy and minimal side-effects on long-term use. Other factors, including increasing consumer inclination towards delayed pregnancies, along with rising healthcare expenditures of the individuals, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation

The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global contraceptive devices market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on region, device type, end user and distribution channel.



Breakup by Device Type

Condoms

Diaphragms

Cervical Caps

Sponges

Vaginal Rings

IUDs

Others

Breakup by End User

Male

Female

Breakup by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Allergan Plc, Bayer Healthcare, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Cooper Surgical Inc., Merck & Co., Mylan Laboratories, Pfizer Inc., Reckitt Benckiser, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and The Female Health Company.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global contraceptive devices market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global contraceptive devices market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the device type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global contraceptive devices market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.1 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Contraceptive Devices Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Device Type

6.1 Condoms

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Diaphragms

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Cervical Caps

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Sponges

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Vaginal Rings

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 IUDs

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End-user

7.1 Male

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Female

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Hospital Pharmacies

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Retail Pharmacies

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Online Stores

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Allergan PLC

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Bayer Healthcare

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Cooper Surgical Inc.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Merck & Co.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Mylan Laboratories

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Pfizer Inc.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Reckitt Benckiser

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 The Female Health Company

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis



