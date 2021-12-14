Sports Betting Market Surpass US$ 13,941 Mn by 2028 | CAGR 10.2% Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

The Global Sports Betting Market accounted for US$6,529 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 13,941 by 2028 with a considerable CAGR of 10% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.



LONDON, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New sports betting trends emerge as a result of people's rising affinity for betting, ongoing updates, and technical breakthroughs. The sports betting industry is constantly upgrading, which is empowering this sector and making it comparatively more high-tech ultimately leading to success and expansion in the upcoming years. Whether it's the integration of cutting-edge technologies or increasing the number of consumers, there are a slew of reasons why this business is capturing the attention of the entire world and enticing investors from all over the world.

Global Sports Betting Market Dynamics

The global sports betting market is primarily driven by the growing population betting in this market. This is due to the easy earning of money, the rising number of sports betting apps that provide easy betting guidelines and a rising inclination of youth across the world in the betting industry. After the COVID-19 pandemic (2020), the sports betting industry is coming on track with all the postponed or canceled events restarting in 2021. Thus, a huge rise in the market was witnessed in the year. Besides, large-scale advertising on sport betting apps has also driven a huge amount of crowds to start betting in the industry.

An increase in the number of sports and events across the world coupled with surging digital infrastructure has created a surplus amount of opportunities in the global sports betting market. However, growing concerns over illegal betting and strict regulations for betting are some of the factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market. According to the Illegal Gambling Statistics, illegal gambling activities have been estimated to be around $1.7 trillion each year. Conversely, the advent of 5G technology is expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the market in the coming years. Furthermore, the application of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology has enabled a lot of transparency in the betting process, which eventually supports the substantial growth of the sports betting market.

Growing number of online betting apps surges the demand for online platform

The platform segment is sub-segmented into online and offline. Based on the platform segment, the online segment accumulated for the maximum share in 2020. The rising penetration of smartphones has enabled a majority percentage of crowds to bet at home or anywhere they are which has been a strong growth opportunity for the online platform segment. On the other hand, online sports betting occur mostly during the events such as European Championship, FIFA World Cup, IPL, American Football Leagues, etc.

High percentage of profits earned by fixed odd wagering commands the betting type segment

Live/in-play betting, fixed odds wagering, exchange betting, pari-mutuel, esports betting, and others are the categorization of type segment. Among them, the fixed odd wagering segment dominated the market with a high percentage of shares in 2020. This is credited to the ease of this betting type among people that bet on sports, such as football, hockey, baseball, basketball, and horse racing and internationally.

Huge betting revenue generated from football events propels the segmental growth

Based on sports type, the market is classified into football, basketball, baseball, cricket, hockey, horse racing, and others. Football, among all the sports, conquered the largest market share and is likely to register the fastest growth throughout the forecast period 2021 – 2028. The high popularity of these sport worldwide, chances of winning a large sum of money, and extensive opportunities offered by the European region in football betting are the major aspects driving the growth of the market.

Sports Betting Regional Stance

The global classification of the sports betting market includes Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among all the regions, Europe subjugated a lion’s share in the regional scenario. Factors such as the high trend on football betting in countries such as Germany, the UK, Italy, Spain, etc, and the popularity of Euro football leagues in the region propels the market dominance of the EU region. Furthermore, the APAC sports betting market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing inclination of the APAC population towards sports betting, yearly events in India such as IPL, and growing urbanization in the emerging markets.

Major Players

The sports betting market is consolidated with a large number of players. The prominent players presented in the report include 888 Holdings Plc, Bet365, Betsson AB, Churchill Downs Incorporated, Entain plc, Flutter Entertainment Plc, IGT, Kindred Group Plc, Sportech Plc, William Hill Plc, and others.

For instance, on September 08, 2021 – 888 Holdings plc has partnered with Genius Sports Limited to provide SI Sportsbook with market-leading official data and trading features. Genius Sports is expected to supply pre-game and in-game content across top tier U.S. sports properties such as the NBA, NASCAR, NFL, and NCAA as a result of the relationship.

Moreover, on October 18, 2021- Bet365 launched cross-vertical shared wallet functionality. Customers may now access their funds in a single balance rather than having to set up separate wallets for each vertical.

