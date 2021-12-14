Global Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Treatment Market Report 2021-2026: Opportunities with Limited Players in the Market & Increasing Investment in R&D of Different Leukemia Treatments

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Treatment Market (2021-2026) by Type, Types of Cell, Therapy, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Treatment Market is estimated to be USD 2.92 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.19 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%.



Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia is a type of blood and bone marrow cancer that affects white blood cells. It is the most common type of childhood cancer which develops when a bone marrow cell develops errors in its DNA.

Rising incidences of acute lymphoblastic leukemia, increasing initiatives from public & private organizations for cancer awareness programs, increasing R&D activities for targeted therapies, and rapid technological advancements in Molecular Biology and Pharmacology are some of the driving factors for the growth of the Global Lymphoblastic Leukemia Treatment Market.

However, the high cost associated with the treatment, diverse effects of the treatment, low production capabilities of drugs, and genericization of major drugs are restraining factors for the market.



The growing number of underserved Leukemia patient populations and the limited number of players in the market along with increasing R&D activities for Leukemia treatment are certain opportunities for the market. Though, stringent regulatory approvals for drugs pose a challenge to its growth.



Market Segmentation

The Global Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Treatment Market is segmented further based on Type, Types of Cell, Therapy, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Paediatric and Adult segments. Amongst them, the Paediatric segment is to dominate the market.

By Types of Cell, the market is classified into B-Cell ALL, T-Cell ALL and Philadelphia Chromosome (Ph+) and (Ph-). Amongst them, the B-Cell ALL segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

By Therapy, the market is classified into Chemotherapy, Radiation Therapy, Stem Cell Transplantation, and Targeted Therapy. Amongst them, the Chemotherapy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

ERYTECH Pharma announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted eryaspase Fast Track designation for the treatment of acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) patients - July 29, 2021

Amgen Inc. has announced that its immuno-oncology therapy Blincyto has significantly prolonged event-free survival compared with consolidation chemotherapy in pediatric patients with high-risk first-relapse B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL). - March 2, 2021

Market Influencers

Drivers

Rising Incidences of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Increasing Initiatives for Cancer Awareness Programs

Increasing R&D Activities for Targeted Therapies

Oncology is the Largest Therapeutic Market with Highest Unmet Needs

Technological Advancements in Molecular Biology and Pharmacology

Restraints

High Cost Associated with the Treatment

Adverse Effects of Treatment

Low Production Capability of Drugs

Opportunities

Limited Players in the Market

Increasing Investment in Research and Development of Different Leukemia Treatment

Challenges

Stringent Regulatory Approvals for Therapeutics

Company Profiles

Amgen, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Celgene Corporation

Erytech Pharma S.A.

Genmab A/S

Glaxosmithkline PLC

Bio-Techne Corporation

Leadiant Biosciences, Inc. (Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals Inc.)

Novartis International AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Rare Disease Therapeutics, Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Vimeo LLC

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Calyxt Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd.

Gilead Science Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/te20go