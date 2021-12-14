21Shares announces listing of a large Mid-Market crypto ETP on SIX

21Shares AG (“21Shares”), the world’s largest issuer of cryptocurrency ETPs, today announced the listing of the largest mid-cap crypto ETP (ISIN: CH1130675676, Ticker: ALTS) on SIX Swiss Exchange.



Hany Rashwan, CEO 21Shares said: “We are very excited to launch our first mid-cap crypto index ETP and expand our product range to 21 total ETPs by the end of 2021. This is an important milestone in our product roadmap, following the launch of the world's first crypto ETP on the regulated SIX Swiss Exchange in Switzerland in 2018.”

The 21Shares Mid-Market ETP (ISIN CH1130675676) tracks the investment results of an index capturing the mid-cap portion of the crypto asset market by excluding the two top assets, which are currently Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Binance (BNB) is the cryptocurrency issued by the Binance exchange, the world’s largest crypto exchange and is used to trade and pay fees on the exchange.





Solana (SOL) banks on blockchain technology's permissionless nature to provide decentralized finance (DeFi).





Cardano (ADA) is designed to be a next-gen evolution of the Ethereum idea — with a blockchain that's a flexible, sustainable, and scalable platform for running smart contracts for decentralized Finance (DeFi).





Ripple (XRP) is a payments settlement system, currency exchange and remittance network that can process transactions around the world.





Polkadot (DOT) is an open source blockchain founded by the Web3 Foundation and acts like a grid connecting all the blockchains with one another.





Litcoin (LTC) is a decentralized peer-to-peer cryptocurrency and one of the first Bitcoin forks.





Polygon (POLY) is Ethereum scaling platform onboarding millions to Web3. Hosting more than 3,000 applications, Polygon has become one of the most popular full-stack Ethereum scaling solution due to its high speed, low transaction cost, and network composability.





Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a fork of Bitcoin and a decentralized peer-to-peer electronic cash system.





Underlying Assets,

Dec 13, 2021

Cryptocurrency Weighting Quantity per ETP Reference Price BINANCE COIN 31.05% 0.011508 ($6.11) $530.64 SOLANA 17.60% 0.021831 ($3.46) $158.53 CARDANO 16.50% 2.590524 ($3.24) $1.25 RIPPLE 14.26% 3.503294 ($2.80) $0.80 POLKADOT 10.00% 0.073760 ($1.97) $26.65 LITCOIN 3.80% 0.005011 ($0.75) $149.14 POLYGON 3.52% 0.380116 ($0.69) $1.82 BITCOIN CASH 3.26% 0.001480 ($0.64) $433.26

Jacob Lindberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Vinter added: “Due to the high market concentration on BTC and ETC the performance contribution of alternative crypto assets is rather small. The Vinter 21Shares Crypto Mid-Cap Index is different. The index selects the top ten crypto assets and then removes the top two - currently BTC and ETH. Investors are provided with diversified exposure to mid-cap crypto assets, or altcoins. Today, the index includes assets like BNB, ADA, and SOL, which outperformed BTC and ETH during 2021.”

As of December 2021, 21Shares manages more than $2.9 billion in 21 cryptocurrency ETPs and 83 listings, including the world’s only ETPs tracking Binance, four Crypto Index Basket and two ETPs with investor staking rewards (Tezos and Solana). Its products are listed on nine regulated European and Swiss trading exchanges.

About 21Shares

21Shares takes innovation to the next level with the largest suite of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) in the world. In 2018 it pioneered the world’s first cryptocurrency index listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange, and it continues powering its cryptocurrency franchise with cutting-edge research and groundbreaking approaches to product strategy. 21Shares aims to provide all investors with an easy, secure, and regulated way to buy, sell, and short cryptocurrency through existing bank and brokerage accounts. The 21Shares issuance platform, Onyx, is used by both 21Shares and third parties to issue and operate cryptocurrency ETPs around the world.

For more information, visit www.21shares.com .

Disclaimer

