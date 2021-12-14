Adviser Investments Named Among ‘Best Places to Work in Money Management’ by Pensions & Investments

Newton, Mass., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adviser Investments announced today that it has been recognized for a sixth consecutive year among the “Best Places to Work in Money Management” by Pensions & Investments (P&I) magazine. Adviser Investments was one of 100 organizations named to the 2021 list, which features the best employers within the wealth management sector.

Adviser Investments’ application focused on its ongoing commitment to professional growth and continuing education, profit-sharing contributions to employees’ 401(k) plans, wellness programs, highly competitive benefits packages and community service initiatives.

“We are honored to once again be recognized as one of the ‘Best Places to Work in Money Management,’” said Adviser Investments Interim CEO and General Counsel Chris Mirick. “A key part of our goal to provide exceptional client service is the care and attention we give to our employees. That’s how we consistently attract and retain top talent—which is fundamental to our bedrock principle of client satisfaction—even in this increasingly competitive labor market for wealth management professionals.”

Adviser Investments supports professional development through ongoing training and clearly defined career paths for associates. In addition, the firm’s mentoring program pairs promising young employees with more experienced professionals to complete a year-long course and final project above and beyond their day-to-day job responsibilities.

“We are always open to new ideas from employees on how to better serve our clients,” Mirick said. “That receptive environment allows us to successfully promote from within and to recruit leaders in the field, and has helped us develop a team we’re proud to call our greatest asset.”

The P&I award caps a banner year for the company. In September, Barron’s ranked the firm on among Top 100 RIA Firms for 2021, placing Adviser Investments on its lists of elite independent wealth managers for the ninth consecutive year.

In July, the Boston Business Journal named the firm among the “ Largest Independent Investment Advisers in Massachusetts .” This September, Barron’s ranked Adviser Investments as a “ Top Wealth Adviser in Massachusetts .” The firm was also named a “ Best Place to Work for Financial Advisers ” by InvestmentNews in March and among “ Boston’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For ” this October by the National Association for Business Resources.

The firm has also garnered praise for its commitment to employee wellness. It was named among “ The Nation’s Best and Brightest for Wellness ” for the fourth straight year in 2021 and also earned a 2021 “ Best Wellness Employer Bronze Certification ” from Wellness Workdays, awarded in collaboration with experts from Harvard Medical School.

About Adviser Investments

Adviser Investments is an award-winning independent wealth management firm serving individuals, trusts, institutions and foundations with personalized investment management and in-depth financial and tax planning . Our portfolios include actively managed mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, individual stocks and bonds , socially responsible investments and tactical asset allocation strategies. We have particular expertise in Fidelity and Vanguard mutual funds. We advise more than 3,500 clients across the country and have $7 billion under management. Our minimum account size is $350,000. To see a full list of our awards and recognitions, click here .

For more information, please visit www.adviserinvestments.com or call 800-492-6868.

Pensions & Investments’ “Best Places to Work in Money Management” award is conducted by research firm Best Companies Group (BCG). Participating firms and their employees complete surveys assessing corporate leadership, culture and communications, role satisfaction, work environment, relationship with supervisor, training, development and resources, pay and benefits and overall engagement. BCG analyzes the results and ranks participating firms, which must have an office in the United States, at least 20 employees and $100 million in discretionary regulatory assets under management, and have been in business for at least one year. The award sponsor has not disclosed how many firms were surveyed or considered for this recognition, nor the percentage of total participants that ultimately received recognition. For more information and a complete list of recipients, visit https://www.pionline.com/best-places-work/10-years-success-and-record-100-winners.

The Barron’s “Top 100 RIA Firms” ranks participating firms based on three primary categories (1) revenue, (2) assets under management, and (3) quality of practice as determined by the Barron’s editors. The ranking also evaluates qualitative factors such as adviser experience; advanced degrees and professional certifications held by employees; size, shape and diversity of the adviser’s teams; charitable and philanthropic work, and compliance records. The award sponsor has not disclosed how many firms were surveyed or considered for this recognition, nor the percentage of total participants that ultimately received recognition. For more information, visit, https://www.barrons.com/advisor/report/top-financial-advisors/ria?mod=faranking_subnav .

The Boston Business Journal “Largest Independent Investment Advisers in Massachusetts” (also referred to as Boston Business Journal “Top 25 Advisers (Massachusetts)”) ranking is based on each ranked firm’s assets under management as of June 1, 2021. Only firms that choose to participate are ranked and included on the list. The award sponsor has not disclosed how many firms were surveyed or considered for this recognition, nor the percentage of total participants that ultimately received recognition. This award is not indicative of future investment performance, nor does it represent client experience. For more, visit https://www.bizjournals.com/boston/subscriber-only/2021/07/08/largest-independent-investment-advisers.html .

The Barron’s “Top Advisor Rankings by State (Massachusetts)” (also referred to as Barron’s “Top 1,200 Financial Advisors”) considers factors such as assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work. According to Barron’s, “around 4,000” advisory firms were considered for this recognition in 2021; with about 1,200 firms receiving recognition. For more, visit https://www.barrons.com/advisor/report/top-financial-advisors/1000 .

InvestmentNews’ “Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers” award is conducted in partnership with employee survey firm Best Companies Group. Winners are selected from a two-part survey completed by employers and employees. Employers report their organization’s workplace policies, practices and demographics. Employees complete a survey designed to measure the employee experience in areas such as leadership and planning, pay and benefits, corporate culture and communications and work environment. Scores from the employee survey represent three-quarters of the weight of the final rankings. Firms do not pay a fee to participate. To be eligible for the award, firms must be a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer, have been in business for at least one year and have at least 15 full-time employees. In 2018, 50 firms were named to the list; in 2019–2021, 75 were named. The award sponsor has not disclosed how many firms were surveyed or considered for this recognition, nor the percentage of total participants that ultimately received recognition. For more, visit https://bestplacesforadvisers.com/50-employees/ .

The Boston’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition recognizes organizations displaying a commitment to human resource practices and employee enrichment. Only companies that voluntarily participate are considered for recognition. The competition assesses participating organizations based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more. Participation is not limited to companies in the financial services industry. In order to participate, an organization must have at least 20 employees, be in business for at least one year, complete the required surveys, and pay any applicable fees. Participating organizations pay an analysis fee of $275. Participants are then benchmarked against participants both regionally and nationally. Also, certain fees are assessed to participants requesting additional specific analysis and reports on their application. Award is not indicative of future investment performance nor represents client experience. For more, visit https://thebestandbrightest.com/events/bostons-2020-best-and-brightest-companies-to-work-for/ .

The National Best and Brightest Companies in Wellness® Program—in conjunction with their scoring partner SynBella—surveys and evaluates each participating organization’s efforts in employee wellness. Participation is not limited to companies in the financial services industry. In order to participate, an organization must have at least 10 employees; be in business for at least one year, complete the required surveys, and pay any applicable fees. Certain fees are assessed to participants requesting specific analysis and reports on their application. Participants are not required to pay any particular fee or purchase any particular analyses or reports. For more, visit https://thebestandbrightest.com/programs/participation/

Adviser Investments received the Best Wellness Employer Bronze Certification. Sponsored by Wellness Workdays, participating organizations complete a survey covering how the organization assesses its employee wellness initiatives and programs, and how the organization strategizes, implements and evaluates such initiatives and programs. Surveys are reviewed and scored, then participants are ranked in the Best Wellness Employer Score Index and may receive either Gold, Silver or Bronze Certification or an Honorable Mention. Organizations pay a $129 participation fee. The award sponsor has not disclosed how many firms were surveyed or considered for this recognition, nor the percentage of total participants that ultimately received recognition. For more, visit https://www.wellnessworkdays.com/best-wellness-employer-program .

Awards referenced herein do not evaluate client experience or investment performance and are not indicative of future performance. Awards and rankings are predominantly based on information submitted by the participating firms. Generally, Adviser Investments, LLC, does not pay a fee to participate in awards.