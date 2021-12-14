Madison Logic Releases Enhanced Account Prioritization Capabilities for Global Enterprise B2B Marketers

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Logic , the leading global digital Account Based Marketing (ABM) platform, announces the latest release of the ML Platform with ML Insights, the most comprehensive signal of purchase intent, leveraging an integrated data set to fuel the intelligence needed to accelerate engagement and sales conversion from in-market accounts.

ML Insights unifies three powerful signals under one umbrella to create a holistic view of companies demonstrating the highest propensity to purchase. These signals comprise:

B2B Research gives marketers visibility using third-party signals into the in-market accounts consuming web content on specific products or solutions across thousands of websites

gives marketers visibility using third-party signals into the in-market accounts consuming web content on specific products or solutions across thousands of websites Install Base leverages an account's technology investment in complementary or competitive hardware and software applications to focus on the accounts most likely to buy

leverages an account's technology investment in complementary or competitive hardware and software applications to focus on the accounts most likely to buy Historical Performance uncovers the buying centers that are being targeted and actively engaging with relevant content and advertising

"All software organizations are executing on account-based strategies and the market has never been more competitive to drive sales," said Tom O'Regan, CEO, Madison Logic. "Having more insight into in-market accounts, and knowing who to target within those accounts, gives marketers the biggest opportunity to differentiate and gain an advantage to shorten sales cycles."

With ML Insights, proprietary historical performance data is available to help clients better understand how frequently their accounts are being targeted across multiple digital channels, as well as which key personas are being singled out within the buying committee. This performance data is refreshed weekly, highlighting how the buying committee within target accounts engages across channels to optimize for the highest conversion.

Madison Logic beta clients leveraging ML Insights have realized significant ROI with an average 32% increase in account engagement, resulting in a 19% increase in pipeline volume. ML Platform customers using ML Insights are able to identify the best companies to engage, and the content most likely to accelerate conversions. ML Insights unlocks data-driven optimization recommendations via:

Monitoring market activity for gaps in buyer and seller behaviors

Uncovering changes in technology adoption at target accounts

Prioritizing engagement strategies to specific accounts and personas within those accounts across the buyer's journey

"ML Insights provides us with the ability to identify organizations most likely to buy digital transformation solutions in the aviation market as compared to what we've done in the past," said Michael Walsh, Vice President and Head of Global Marketing at IBS Software. "This gives us the intelligence we need to efficiently market to the accounts we want to engage with. Madison Logic gives us more visibility into who to target, what to say, and when to say it."

As the global leader in digital account-based marketing, Madison Logic provides account intelligence, multi-channel media activation, and best-in-class measurement to growth marketers. Powerful integrations with LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, along with a key strategic partnership with Merkle B2B , the first global end-to-end integrated B2B agency, enable all three organizations to work together and enable clients to measure digital campaign performance across three marketing channels on one unified, integrated platform.

"Our clients need a single source of truth for the accounts most likely to purchase," said Bob Ray, Global CEO of Merkle | DWA and Head of Global Agency Services for Merkle B2B. "Today's announcement elevates the account prioritization capabilities of our clients through the proprietary insights provided by Madison Logic. This increased layer of intelligence provides our mutual clients with the necessary data to identify in-market buyers globally, seamlessly execute ABM strategies faster than ever before and realize greater ROI."

Madison Logic's work with Merkle B2B brings together insights from Madison Logic's ML Data Cloud and Merkle B2B's identity solutions to both identify and prioritize clients' most active buyers.

Madison Logic empowers B2B marketers to convert their best accounts faster by finding and engaging with the most influential individuals throughout the buyer's journey.

