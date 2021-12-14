Rubicon Organics Launches Five New Strains and Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it is launching three new strains under its super-premium brand, Simply BareTM Organic and two new strains under its premium brand, 1964 Supply CoTM. These new launches demonstrate the Company’s continued commitment to strain innovation in the cannabis market in Canada.



“Our new product innovations coupled with significant facility upgrades will allow Rubicon to perform at an even higher level in 2022. In 2021, we catapulted in market share in both the premium segment of the Canadian cannabis market and across the market as a whole. We intend to bring more exciting new strains into the Canadian cannabis market and our facility upgrades will allow us to produce even more super-premium cannabis to satisfy the demand from the provinces, which is currently keeping some orders unfilled as we ramp production. This commercial performance should continue to translate into stronger financial results as we are maintaining our fixed cost base while increasing our production,” said Jesse McConnell, Chief Executive Officer.

Five New Strain Launches Across Two Brands

Rubicon is launching three new innovative strains under the super-premium Simply BareTM Organic brand:

BC Organic Gelato Cake: available in 28g, 3.5g and 3x0.5g product formats, this indica hybrid, with terpenes over 2% and THC between 20% and 26%, will be available to consumers in Alberta, BC and Ontario;

BC Organic White Rntz: a hybrid strain with terpenes exceeding 2.5% and THC between 20% and 26%, will be available in Alberta and BC in both 3.5g and 3x0.5g pre-roll formats; and

BC Organic Lime Mi’jito: a sativa hybrid with terpenes above 2% and THC between 20% to 26%, consumers in Alberta and Ontario will be able to purchase this new strain in 3.5g and 3x0.5g pre-roll formats.



The launch of these new genetics is consistent with the Company’s strategy to provide consumers of Simply BareTM Organic a differentiated and top-tier experience. Rubicon also launched two new strains under the premium 1964 Supply CoTM brand:

Organic Island Rockstar: an indica strain with terpenes exceeding 2% and THC between 20% and 26%, will be available in BC in 3.5g format; and

Organic Comatose: an indica strain, with terpenes exceeding 2% and THC between 22% and 28%, in 3.5g and 7x0.5g pre-roll formats will be available for purchase in Alberta and Quebec.

The launch of these new genetics is consistent with the Company’s strategy to provide consumers of 1964 Supply CoTM with legacy market strains and a premium experience.

Corporate Update

Rubicon Organics is currently experiencing demand in excess of production and expects demand to increase for its portfolio of organic super-premium and premium cannabis brands. The Company’s latest market share update was published on November 9, 2021 and can be viewed here.

The Company has nearly completed a multi-million dollar greenhouse climate system upgrade with the recent commissioning of four of six newly installed HVAC units that are expected to increase both quality and yield as soon as the first quarter of 2022. Coupled with genetic innovations and improved cultivation conditions, the Company continues to be on track for 11,000kg of high-quality production annualized by the fourth quarter of 2022.

In addition to increasing production and sales volumes, the Company expects to maintain its disciplined financial approach as fixed costs are expected to remain consistent and benefit from upgrading the Company’s BC Hydro grid connection by the second quarter of 2022.

2022 is expected to be the first full year with all five of Rubicon’s brands in market and with coast-to-coast territorial coverage. The Company currently has over 60 unique SKUs having added over 40 SKUs to its brand portfolio in 2021. Future innovation in flower, pre-roll and 2.0 products will be launched under this existing portfolio which is increasingly gaining recognition among budtenders and consumers.

Rubicon’s cultivation and production have not been impacted by recent weather conditions in British Columbia.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc. is the global brand leader in premium organic cannabis products. The Company is vertically integrated through its wholly owned subsidiary Rubicon Holdings Corp, a licensed producer. Rubicon Organics is focused on achieving industry leading profitability through a focus on differentiated product innovation and brand portfolio management, including its flagship super-premium umbrella brand Simply BareTM Organic, its premium flower and hash brand 1964 Supply CoTM, its premium concentrate brand LAB THEORYTM, and its mainstream brand Homestead Cannabis SupplyTM .The Company ensures the quality of its supply chain by cultivating, processing, branding and selling organic certified, sustainably produced, super-premium cannabis products from its state-of-the-art glass roofed facility located in Delta, BC, Canada.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Margaret Brodie

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +1 (437) 929-1964

Email: ir@rubiconorganics.com

