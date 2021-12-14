H2 Clipper Selected for Inclusion in Dassault Systèmes’ Exclusive Accelerator Program

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H2 Clipper, Inc. , an aerospace and alternative energy company developing uniquely capable hydrogen-powered airships, announces that it has been selected for inclusion in Dassault Systèmes ’ exclusive 3DEXPERIENCE Lab accelerator program. Participation in the accelerator will help H2 Clipper advance its mission of developing and commercializing a global fleet of 100% green airships that transform the hydrogen and air transport industry.



H2 Clipper’s 21st-century airship is designed for transporting pure hydrogen from where it is least costly to produce to markets where clean energy is most needed, and for enabling a 100% carbon-free method of transporting freight and other cargo 7-10 times faster than by ship, truck, or rail, and at a 70% savings over traditional air transport. The company already has developed a significant body of design and intellectual property assets, heavily relying upon Dassault Systèmes’ CATIA software applications. With its admission into the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab accelerator program, the H2 Clipper team will now have an opportunity to dramatically expand its use of software applications from Dassault Systèmes. H2 Clipper anticipates completing a detailed design and construction of a prototype to fly in 2024, with the goal of flying its first full-sized airship in 2027.

According to Frédéric Vacher, Head of Innovation at Dassault Systèmes, companies like H2 Clipper are selected for the accelerator program by demonstrating significant technological breakthroughs with the greatest potential to positively impact and transform society in alignment with one or more Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as outlined by the UN under its 2030 vision. He commented, “The aerospace and aviation revolution is being driven by breakthroughs in the use of renewable fuels such as hydrogen, as well as advanced material science and engineering. We are pleased to support H2 Clipper to accelerate maturing these disruptive technologies to serve humankind.”

As a participant in the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab accelerator program, H2 Clipper’s senior leadership team, project managers, designers, and engineers will have full access to its own cloud-based virtual environment on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, Dassault Systèmes’ robust platform of integrated design, engineering, simulation, and data intelligence applications, to continue digitally developing its transformative airship, as well as benefit from high-level access to Dassault Systèmes' worldwide network of customers, partners, and technology collaborators, and, when applicable, mentoring and expertise.

Since filing its first patent in 2008 (granted in 2012), H2 Clipper’s work has been motivated by its longstanding belief that significant green hydrogen production and use is critical to any successful plan to transition key portions of the global economy off fossil fuel and into renewable energy. As more hydrogen projects are announced globally, there’s a growing appreciation among leading analysts that one of the biggest challenges will be how to efficiently transport, distribute, and store hydrogen.

H2 Clipper founder and CEO Rinaldo Brutoco said, “We have been focused on addressing these hydrogen infrastructure issues for more than a decade. We are honored to be selected to join the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab accelerator program. The opportunities this will open for us will greatly help our work of providing a rapidly scalable hydrogen infrastructure solution that is critical to realizing the disruptive potential of hydrogen.”

