North American Managed SD-WAN Services Vendor Analysis Report 2021 Featuring AT&T, Aryaka, Comcast Business, Hughes Network Services, Lumen, Masergy, TPx Comms, Verizon, Windstream Enterprise

The report presents competitive profiles of each company based on its strengths, opportunities, and market positioning.

The North American managed software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) services market is in the growth phase of the product life cycle. Across industries, businesses are embracing these services as an integral part of their WAN transformation strategy, largely to gain cost and operational efficiencies. In 2020, market revenues exceeded $2 billion, with more than 180,000 sites operational today.

The economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic did impact technology spending in 2020 as highly distributed verticals such as retail and manufacturing were negatively impacted. However, vendors report that the market started to recover in Q4 2020. With the vaccination rollout, the North American and European markets are beginning to slowly recover. As businesses reassess their technology spend, SD-WAN will emerge as a top choice for their networking needs, which will contribute to higher growth rates beyond 2022.



The report focuses on 9 leading NSPs and MSPs that have full-fledged managed SD-WAN offerings in the market. Service providers are primarily analyzed based on their managed SD-WAN portfolios, which include but are not limited to: choice of SD-WAN vendor solutions; the underlay choices; managed service support before, during, and after deployment; self-service portals and network management capabilities; and the ability to deliver on value-added services to create customer stickiness (security, routing, VoIP, UCaaS).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

The Strategic Imperative

The Growth Environment

Forecast Methodology & Taxonomy

Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Operation Type

Overlay Revenue Forecast

Underlay Revenue Forecast

Customer Sites Forecast

2. Frost Radar

North American Managed SD-WAN Services Market

Competitive Environment

3. Companies to Action

AT&T

Aryaka

Comcast Business

Hughes Network Services

Lumen

Masergy

TPx Communications

Verizon Business

Windstream Enterprise

4. Strategic Insights

5. Next Steps

