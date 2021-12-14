Global Agriculture Drones Market Report 2021-2026: Opportunities in Exemptions by US Federal Aviation Administration & Rising Demand in APAC Countries

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Agriculture Drones Market (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Agriculture Drones Market is estimated to be USD 2.15 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.72 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 25.6%.

The advent of technology has led to a significant increase in the use of drones in the agricultural sector. Factors such as pressure on global food supply due to the growing world population, increase in venture funding for the development of agriculture drones, and availability of software solutions for field survey and data analytics are some of the driving factors for the growth of the Global Agricultural Drones Market.

Whereas security and safety concerns associated with the civil and commercial Application of drones and high adoption of aerial data collection tools in agriculture and air traffic management of commercial drones are restraining factors for the market.



Exemptions by the US Federal Aviation Administration for the use of agriculture drones and the rising demand for drones in APAC countries are opportunities for the market. However, management of data collected by agriculture drones, scarcity of trained pilots, and lack of technical knowledge among farmers are the challenges for the market.



Market Segmentation

By Offering, the market is classified into Hardware and Software & Services segments. Amongst all segments, the Software & Services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

By Component, the market is classified into Frames, Controller Systems, Propulsion Systems, Camera Systems, Navigation Systems, Batteries, and Other segments. Amongst all, the Camera Systems segment is expected to contribute the highest growth.

By Farming Environment, the market is classified into Outdoor and Indoor segments. Amongst all, the Outdoor segment is expected to contribute the highest growth.

By Application, the market is classified into Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Precision Fish Farming, Smart Greenhouse, and Other segments. Amongst all, the Field Mapping in Precision Farming segment is expected to contribute the highest growth.

By Range, the market is classified into Visual Line of Sight and Beyond Visual Line of Sight segments. Amongst all, the Visual Line of Sight segment is expected to contribute to the highest growth.

By Farm Produce, the market is classified into Fruits & Vegetables, Field Crops, Dairy & Livestock, and Other Segments. Amongst them, the Field Crops segment is expected to contribute to the highest growth.

By Farm Size, the market is classified into Small Farm, Medium-Sized Farm, and Large Farm segments. Amongst all, the Large Farm segment is expected to contribute the highest growth.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

Aerodyne Group strengthens agriculture capabilities with strategic partnerships in Japan - May 10, 2021

AgEagle Aerial Systems has landed a 2-year contract manufacturing agreement with Valqri LLC to produce Valqari's Drone Delivery Station - Oct 15, 2020

Market Influencers

Drivers

Pressure on global food supply owing to the growing world population

Increase in venture funding for the development of agriculture drones

Availability of software solutions for field survey and data analytics

Restraints

Security and safety concerns associated with the civil and commercial Application of drones

High adoption of aerial data collection tools in agriculture

Air traffic management of commercial drones

Opportunities

Exemptions by US Federal Aviation Administration for use of agriculture drones

Rising demand for drones in APAC countries

Challenges

Management of data collected by agriculture drones

Scarcity of trained pilots

Lack of technical knowledge among farmer

Company Profiles

DJI

PrecisionHawk

Trimble Inc.

Parrot Drone SAS

Aerovironment Inc.

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

DroneDeploy Inc.

3D Robotics Inc.

Sentera Inc.

Optim Corporation

Microdrones GmbH

Insitu Pacific Pty Ltd

Delair

Honeycomb Corporation

Micasense Inc.

Pix4D SA

SenseFly

AltiGator

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Gamaya

Atmos UAV

Skyx

SlantRange Inc.

Nileworks Inc.

