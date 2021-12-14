Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Report 2021-2026 - Rapid Growth in Technologies Such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Augmented Reality

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market is estimated to be USD 50.45 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 76.74 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.75%.



The rise in the demand among consumers for energy-efficient consumer vehicles, rise in demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, need for advanced safety, convenience, and comfort systems and rapid technological advancements in driver assisting features and low-cost ECU's are some of the key factors driving the market.

The growth of this market can also be attributed to the increase in production and demand for passenger cars and electric vehicles.



However, the rise in consumer preference for BYOD and potential operational failures associated with the improper functioning or any damage of ECU along with balancing between cost and quality are some factors hindering the growth of the market.



Market Segmentation

By Technology, the Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market is segmented into ADAS & Safety Systems, Airbag Restraint systems, Body Control & Climate Control System, Engine Management system, Power Steering System, Infotainment & Communication System, and Transmission Control System.

By ECU Capacity, the market is divided into 16-bit ECU, 32-bit ECU, and 64-bit ECU.

By Propulsion Type, the market is divided into BEVs, Hybrid Vehicles, and ICE Vehicles.

By Autonomous Driving, the market is divided into Autonomous Vehicles, Conventional Vehicles, and Semi-Autonomous Vehicles.

By Application, the market is divided into Commercial Vehicle and Passenger Cars.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

Sensata Technologies wins business with leading electric truck OEM to provide power distribution units for DC fast charging - April 29, 2021

REE Automotive unveiled a series of modular components that enable engineers to create commercial electric vehicles in multiple configurations - March 16, 2021

Hyundai Mobis develops Integrated Communication Controller, the next-generation V2X control technology for the first time in Korea - June 26, 2020

Market Influencers

Drivers

The rise in the Demand Among Consumers for Energy Efficient Consumer Vehicles

The rise in Demand for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles

Need of Advanced Safety, Convenience, and Comfort Systems

Rapid Technological Advancements in Driver Assisting Features and Low-Cost ECU's

Restraints

Rise in Consumer Preference for BYOD (Bring Your Device) and the Approach of ECU Consolidation.

Potential Operational Failure in ECUs

Opportunities

Rapid Growth in Technologies Such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Augmented Reality.

Increasing Demand for Fuel Efficient Electric Vehicles

Company Profiles

Advics Co. Ltd.

Aptiv PLC

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Hyundai Mobis

Johnson Controls Inc.

Lear Corporation

Mitsubishi ElectricCorporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Panasonic Corporation

Performance Electronics Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Transtron Inc.

Infenion Technologies

Valeo SA

Voxx International Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/czmm7h