Outlook on the Wearable Technology Global Market to 2026 - by Product, Application and Region

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable Technology Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wearable technology market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Wearable technology is an advanced technological solution used in electronic devices, or gadgets, that can be comfortably worn on the body to track real-time biometric information.

These devices can also be embedded into the clothing or implanted in the user's body. Some of the commonly used devices integrated with wearable technology include smartwatches, head-mounted displays, smart jewelry, implantable devices and fitness trackers that enable the wearer to track pulse rate, heart rate, steps and sleep hours. These gadgets are hands-free and use microprocessors and sensors to receive and track information in real-time.



Global Wearable Technology Market Trends:

Significant growth in the healthcare industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, increasing consumer preference for sleek and compact health and fitness devices is providing a thrust to the market growth. As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to spread across the globe, there has been a significant increase in the requirement for wearable devices in the healthcare centers. They are used for monitoring the patients under intensive care and as prompt warning systems for the virus infection.

Additionally, various product innovations, such as the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR), are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Product manufacturers are also developing next-generation displays and miniaturized sensors, which are used in head-mounted displays for high-end gaming and virtual and mixed reality experiences. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with the widespread adoption of wearable devices among professional athletes and recreational fitness enthusiasts, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global wearable technology market to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during the forecast period (2021-2026).



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global wearable technology market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country-level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, product and application.

Breakup by Product: Wrist-Wear

Eye-Wear and Head-Wear

Foot-Wear

Neck-Wear

Body-Wear

Others

Breakup by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Enterprise and Industrial Application

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc., Garmin Ltd., HTC Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Sony Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global wearable technology market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global wearable technology market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global wearable technology market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Wearable Technology Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Wrist-Wear

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Eye-Wear and Head-Wear

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Foot-Wear

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Neck-Wear

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Body-Wear

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Consumer Electronics

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Healthcare

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Enterprise and Industrial Application

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Alphabet Inc

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.1.3 Financials

13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.2 Apple Inc.

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2.3 Financials

13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.3 Garmin Ltd.

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3.3 Financials

13.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.4 HTC Corporation

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4.3 Financials

13.3.5 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6 Intel Corporation

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6.3 Financials

13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.7 Microsoft Corporation

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7.3 Financials

13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.8 Qualcomm Incorporated

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8.3 Financials

13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10 Sony Corporation

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10.3 Financials

13.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/50woqi