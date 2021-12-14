Global Floriculture Market Size Expected to Acquire USD 70 Billion By 2026: Facts & Factors

New Jersey, United Kingdom, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Global Floriculture Market By Product (Bedding Plants, Cut Flowers, Cut Foliage, Pot Plants, and Others), By Application (Industrial & Decoration), By Flowers (Rose, Texas Bluebell, Freesia, Lily, Tulip, and Others), By End-User (Hotels, Spas, & Resorts, Personal Use, and Institutions/Events), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” in its research database
“According to the report, the global floriculture market was valued at approximately USD 49 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 70 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of around 6% between 2021 and 2026.”
How Big is Floriculture Market? Report Overview & Coverage:
Floriculture basically deals with the cultivation of ornamental and flowering plants that can be utilized for different applications such as raw material in the cosmetic, pharmaceutical industry as well as personal use. It is a branch of horticulture that is currently evolving across the globe. Apart from being used for perfumery purposes and decoration few flowers also possess certain medicinal values such as helping reduce blood pressure, curing insomnia, lowering inflammation, providing resistance against viral or bacterial infection, and others.
Industry Major Market Players
- Dummen Orange
- The Kariki Group
- Syngenta Flowers Inc.
- Oserian Development Company Limited
- Karuturi Global Limited
- Selecta Klemm GmbH & Co. KG.
- Marginpar BV
- Ruparelia Group
- Karen Roses
- Multiflora Ltd.
Key questions answered in this report:
- What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Floriculture Market?
- What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Floriculture Market?
- What are the top companies operative in Floriculture Market?
- What segments are covered in Floriculture Market?
- How can I get free sample report/company profiles of the Floriculture Market?
Market Growth Factors
Rise in the online sales of flowers to boost the market trends
The rise in the usage of smartphones and the internet along with a rise in the population of the tech-savvy millennial consumer is expected to drive the growth of the floriculture market over the forecast timeline. Moreover, the use of online distribution channels for flower sales is gaining more prominence as compared to retail outlets & traditional florist shops.
Moreover, escalating awareness about cut flowers along with growing demand for these flowers in countries like India & China during festivals is likely to boost the floriculture market trends. Apart from this, the massive need for high-quality flowers and the use of biotechnology for altering the color of flowers to help them survive in extreme climates will boost the expansion of the floriculture industry during the forecast timeframe.
Furthermore, the rise in specialized retail channels like supermarkets across the developed economies such as the UK will boost the sale of floriculture products, thereby steering the growth of the floriculture industry during the forecast timeline. Nonetheless, less promotion of exporting floricultural products due to export constraints and rapid change in the buying behavior of the customer will restrict the growth of the industry over the forecast timespan.
Global Floriculture Market: Report Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Size in 2020
|USD 49 Billion
|Projected Market Size in 2026
|USD 70 Billion
|CAGR Growth Rate
|6% CAGR
|Base Year
|2020
|Forecast Years
|2021-2026
|Key Market Players
|Dummen Orange, The Kariki Group, Syngenta Flowers, Inc., Oserian Development Company Limited, Karuturi Global Limited, and Others
|Key Segment
|By Product, By Application, By Flowers, By End-User, By Distribution Channel, and Region
|Major Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|Purchase Options
|Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options
Market Segmentation
- Cut flowers to dominate the product type segment over the forecast timeline
The cut flower segment, which accrued revenue of nearly USD 32.52 billion in 2018, is expected to dominate the overall market revenue by 2027. The introduction of new technologies across the cut flower sector to enhance its output, as well as usage, will propel the growth of the segment during the forecast timeline. Apart from this, the massive use of the cut flowers for decoration including vase arrangements, funerals, and weddings along with the use of these products to beautify households & public places will drive the segmental growth over the forecast timeframe.
- The institutions/events to lead the end-use segment over the forecast timeline
The growth of the institutions/events segment can be attributed to the massive demand for flowers for the purpose of decoration during numerous occasions will drive the growth of the segment during the estimated timeline. During the events, flowers are used for exchanging greetings and the purpose of aesthetics in many countries across the globe and this will propel the segmental growth over the forecast period.
Regional Dominance:
Global Floriculture Market: Regional Analysis
Europe is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the global floriculture market. The region is experiencing growth due to the highest land area covered with flowers, ornamental plants, and nursery plants. Furthermore, the rising demand for potted or flowering plants in the European region is expected to bolster the market over the forecast period.
The founding of the Dutch auctions, a large trading system, helps distribute plants and flowers across the world and thus makes Europe the highest revenue-generating region. On the other hand, North America witnesses the highest growth due to the increasing use of flowers for floral decorations and other events. According to the USDA, the sales of floriculture summed up to USD 32 Billion in 2015.
Browse the full “Floriculture Market By Product (Bedding Plants, Cut Flowers, Cut Foliage, Pot Plants, and Others), By Application (Industrial & Decoration), By Flowers (Rose, Texas Bluebell, Freesia, Lily, Tulip, and Others), By End-User (Hotels, Spas, & Resorts, Personal Use, and Institutions/Events), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/floriculture-market-report
This report segments the floriculture market as follows:
Global Floriculture Market: By Product Segment Analysis
- Bedding Plants
- Cut Flowers
- Cut Foliage
- Pot Plants
- Others
Global Floriculture Market: By Application Segment Analysis
- Industrial
- Decoration
Global Floriculture Market: By Flowers Segment Analysis
- Rose
- Texas Bluebell
- Freesia
- Lily
- Tulip
- Others
Global Floriculture Market: By End-User Segment Analysis
- Hotels, Spas & Resorts
- Personal Use
- Institutions/Events
Global Floriculture Market: By Distribution Channel Segment Analysis
- Online
- Offline
- Direct Sales
- Specialty Stores
- Franchises
- Florists & Kiosks
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Independent Small Stores
Global Floriculture Market: Regional Segment Analysis
- North America
- U.S.
- Europe
- UK
- France
- Germany
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Middle East and Africa
