Brake Friction Products Market by Type, Disc Type, Liner Type, Vehicle Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

The brake friction market is mainly dependent on aftermarket sales of these products. Brake friction products need to be changed periodically. This period varies with the usage of a vehicle and application of brakes. Hence, the growth of the brake friction market also depends on the global vehicle parc.

As per OICA, total vehicle sales, which include passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, increased from 91,458,490 units in 2016 to 92,654,055 units in 2018. Increased vehicle sales have increased the vehicle parc in the last few years substantially. The cumulative global vehicle part, which includes PC, LCV, and HCV segments, has increased from 8,59,769.7 thousand units in 2018 to 9,42,911.2 thousand units in 2020. The increase in vehicle parc has fueled the brake friction market globally.

Globally, the brake disc segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

The global brake friction market, which can be attributed to the increasing penetration of disc brake systems in different vehicle segments. The penetration of brake discs in passenger cars is increasing globally, key countries are shifting toward disc brake technology in passenger cars.

Asia Oceania is projected to be the largest regional market

Asia Oceania is estimated to be the largest market for brake friction products as China and Japan are the major vehicle-producing countries and accounted for around 57% and 20% in 2020, respectively. With the increasing vehicle production and enhanced brake technologies such as ABS and EBD, the demand for brake friction products is increasing continuously.

According to OICA, global vehicle production increased from 77.6 million units in 2010 to 89.3 million units in 2026. Particularly in Asia, increasing industrialization is driving the production of trucks and commercial vehicles.

