BetterWork Media Group Relaunches Subsidiary Talent Management Brand

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, BetterWork Media Group (BMG) co-founders Ana Dirksen, Kevin Fields, Ashley St. John and Lauren Lynch-Wilbur announced the relaunch of Talent Management, a brand dedicated to providing in-depth information and programming for senior-level talent and HR professionals who champion organizational culture and drive the design, development and execution of talent management programs.

BMG is the leading voice for companies who care about their people, offering a unique platform for leaders in corporate learning and talent management to connect, support and empower one another through award-winning content, research, events, webinars and digital media.

Originally launched in 2005, Talent Management was retired in 2016 under former company ownership. BMG is thrilled to bring it back as a sister brand to Chief Learning Officer, a platform and community for C-suite and senior-level learning and development professionals, with a refined focus on driving business performance through empowered people.

"When we launched BMG at the start of this year, we were passionate about resurrecting the Talent Management brand as soon as possible," said St. John, who also serves as the organization's chief content officer and editor-in-chief. "Our executive team knew this industry's passion for talent enablement and development remained unfazed through the brand's 5-year hiatus, and we anticipated a warm welcome back from the industry as we planned the relaunch."

BMG was launched in January 2021, following the internal purchase of Human Capital Media, original owner of Chief Learning Officer and Talent Management.

