U.S. Polo Assn. Establishes Scholarships and Donates Fashion Design Necessities to A.W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach, Fla.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) today announced that U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), has established two $2,500 scholarships and has donated fashion design necessities including sewing machines and chairs to the A.W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts, a public, all-arts magnet high school based in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The scholarships and donations were made through the Dreyfoos School of the Arts Foundation. Founded in 1993, the mission of the Dreyfoos School of the Arts Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, is to enhance the art and academic programs at the internationally recognized Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts. Funds raised by the Foundation provide for curriculum enhancements that cannot be funded through the School District. The Dreyfoos School of the Arts is able to provide its advanced level of academics and unique artistic opportunities only by supplementing the school's budget with private funds.

"On behalf of the Foundation and the Dreyfoos School, I would like to thank U.S. Polo Assn. for the generous gifts. Art, music and design supplies are expensive, and the donated items were a welcome surprise for our deserving students," said Chris Snyder, Executive Director of the Dreyfoos School of the Arts Foundation. "We also look forward to partnering with U.S. Polo Assn. on the scholarships for one male and one female student who will graduate this spring from our school."

The scholarship winners will be determined by the school, based on criteria established by the administration and will be announced in May.

"I've been to A.W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts several times now to meet with students, and they are some of the most talented, creative and confident young adults I've ever talked with," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing, the company that oversees the multi-billion-dollar, global U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "It's these students who will be the industry's future fashion designers and creatives. We are lucky to have the school right here in the backyard of our U.S. Polo Assn. Global Creative Center in West Palm Beach."

Pictured: Chris Snyder, Executive Director, Dreyfoos School of the Arts Foundation; J. Michael Prince, President and CEO, USPA Global Licensing; Blake Bennett, Principal of A.W. Dreyfoos School; John Richards, Major Gifts Officer, Dreyfoos School of the Arts Foundation; and Teacher Penny Williams, with students from her Costume Design class.

About U.S. Polo Assn.

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through some 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, sporting goods channels, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women and children, as well as accessories and footwear in 194 countries worldwide. Ranked the fifth largest sports licensor in License Global magazine's 2020 list of "Top 150 Global Licensors," U.S. Polo Assn. is named alongside such iconic sports brands as the National Football League, the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com and @uspoloassn. For more polo content visit Globalpolo.com.

About A.W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts

Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts was founded in 1989 as the premier arts high school in the School District of Palm Beach County, the nation's eleventh largest school district, which serves a county geographically larger than Rhode Island or Delaware. Located on the historic Central Schools campus in the heart of downtown West Palm Beach, this Choice Program school accepts students from all public and private middle and high schools in the county based upon a competitive audition process.

With a current enrollment of 1,400 students, the Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts offers its students intensive study within their art area and a rigorous college preparatory academic curriculum. The innovative program has led to the school receiving a multitude of awards and recognitions on all levels, local to international. U.S. News Best High Schools® ranked A.W. Dreyfoos in the top 2% and 35th in Magnet High Schools in the nation for 2020-2021.

