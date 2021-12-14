EV Battery Tech Partner, Daymak, Orders 1,000 IONiX Pro Home SmartWalls and Increases Ownership in EV Battery Tech

Vancouver B.C., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “EV Battery Tech”) (CSE: ACDC) (OTCQB: CRYBF) and IONiX Pro Battery Technologies Corp. (“IONiX Pro”) are excited to announce that their partner, Daymak Inc. (“Daymak”), has submitted an order for 1,000 units of the IONiX Pro Home SmartWall (the “SmartWall”) and has purchased an additional 5,000,000 common shares in the Company.



On September 28, 2021, the Company announced that IONiX Pro would be recommencing taking pre-orders for its flagship SmartWall, with an estimated price of 5,500 USD per unit. The Company stated that due to global supply shortages, particularly of battery cells and circuit boards, IONiX Pro would only be accepting 1,000 SmartWall orders on a first-come first-serve basis. The Company started receiving orders immediately after recommencing orders, and has continued receiving orders over the past months. However, with the Daymak order, IONiX Pro has now over-subscribed its presales and will no longer be accepting presales for the SmartWall. All customer presale orders will be filled in the order they were received.

“We were incredibly impressed with EV Battery Tech and IONiX Pro’s ability to bring this product to market in such a short period of time, especially given the disruptions in the global supply chains,” stated Aldo Baiocchi, President of Daymak.

“We had a makeshift set-up of an operational SmartWall unit in a location in Vancouver and the level of interest was very impressive. Based on this and other indirect inquires we have received at Daymak, we have decided to order a large quantity to put through our distribution channels of over 100 locations. We are also planning on setting up a beautiful showroom in Toronto to display the SmartWall,” continued Mr. Baiocchi.

In addition to the SmartWall order, Daymak has also purchased an additional 5,000,000 shares of EV Battery Tech. This comes in addition to the 5,000,000 shares that Daymak purchased in October, highlighted in a news release dated October 26, 2021. With this latest purchase, Daymak has now purchased 10,000,000 shares in less than two months. The Company previously issued Daymak warrants with an exercise price of $0.20 per share. On December 13, 2021, Daymak exercised an additional 5,000,000 of their warrants for consideration of $1,000,000.

“Our partnership with Daymak has been a privilege and we are excited to continue expanding our relationship with them,” stated Bryson Goodwin, President of EV Battery Tech.

The Company, IONiX Pro, and Daymak have been collaborating on battery systems for a variety of products, including Daymak’s Avvenire Series (which includes the recently completed Spiritus), and of course, the IONiX Pro Trilogy Vision EV. Daymak is showcasing the first Spiritus prototype to the public on December 17th at York University, as well as the SmartWall. The Company and IONiX Pro are also working with Daymak Avvenire to develop 5 more prototypes using custom IONiX Pro battery systems. The Company has ordered and paid for the first two Trilogy Vision prototypes, with expected performance of 0-60 mph in less than 2 seconds. The Company expects they will be complete in 2022.

“We are grateful to Daymak for their substantial order of SmartWalls and are excited to be able to display the SmartWall in all its glory at Daymak’s event on December 17th” commented IONiX Pro Managing Director, Robert Abenante.

“The collaboration with Daymak has been a pleasure from the very beginning and it brings us great pride to have the very first Avvenire product with a custom IONiX Pro battery system displayed for all to see at the Spiritus Unveiling,” concluded Mr. Abenante.

About EV Battery Tech

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. is a blockchain and battery technology company with revolutionary, patented Battery Management Systems (BMS) designed to meet the growing demand for scalable, smart solutions for the rapidly growing Electric Vehicle (EV) and Energy Storage Solution (ESS) markets. The company has committed to assisting global recycling solutions by offering recycling initiatives using their technology to analyze and fully refurbish used batteries.

About Daymak Inc.

Daymak, Inc, founded in 2002 with headquarters in Toronto, is a pioneer in personal light electric vehicles (LEVs). Daymak has a world-class global distribution network including 150 dealers and big-box retailers like Walmart, Costco, and Best Buy. Daymak is the number one distributor and developer of LEVs in Canada with more than 100,000 vehicles sold, and is known for cutting-edge designs like the world's first fully wireless e-bike and Canada’s first solar-powered, off-road e-bike.

The Company’s Daymak Avvenire Series is a comprehensive line-up of ground-breaking personal mobility vehicles including everything from electric cars to electric flying vehicles, set for production starting in 2022. Daymak Ondata, Daymak’s patent-pending wireless charging technology, is a more compact, cost-effective and scalable solution than any other wireless charging technology available on the market today.



