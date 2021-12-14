Oyster Consulting Hires Frank Childress

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Consulting announced today that Frank Childress joined its Strategic Planning and Execution team to support and focus on growing the firm’s Trading and Markets services.



Childress strengthens Oyster Consulting's expansion into the Institutional and Capital Markets client segment. Working with Jeff Gearhart, Childress will be growing Oyster’s client offerings and target client base. His 35 years of experience in the industry is also a strong asset in the firm’s Clearing Advisory, Strategic Planning and Conversion services.

“I am very proud and excited to have Frank on board,” said Pete Bowman, Managing Director of Oyster’s Strategic Planning and Execution team. “Working with him for many years, I have come to understand Frank’s professionalism and knowledge as top shelf.”

Prior to joining Oyster, Childress served as Managing Director – Capital Markets Trading for Wells Fargo Advisors, with responsibility for equities, options and futures trading, supporting retail advisors. As Director of Nasdaq Trading for A.G. Edwards, Inc., he managed the Nasdaq Trading Desk, including agency and market making platforms for both retail and institutional clients.

“I am thrilled to join the team at Oyster Consulting. I was always impressed with their work and talent as a client,” said Childress. “I have been energized by the range of engagements, from innovative Fintech offerings to more traditional platforms. Our clients enjoy a deep bench of industry professionals, collaborating well to provide thoughtful, common-sense solutions.”

ABOUT OYSTER CONSULTING

Oyster Consulting gives financial services industry clients innovative tools to understand, automate, optimize and analyze crucial functions. We have the expertise, experience and licensed professionals you need, all under one roof. Our seasoned industry leaders provide consulting, outsourcing and software to help you plan, manage risk, achieve compliance and optimize operations so you can focus on running and growing your business.

