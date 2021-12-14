Plum Appoints Jason Putnam as Chief Revenue Officer

WATERLOO, Ontario, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolutionary talent assessment platform Plum today announced the appointment of Jason Putnam as Chief Revenue Officer. The addition of Putnam to the senior leadership team will empower Plum to accelerate growth as global enterprises seek to hire, grow and retain talent in the face of ongoing recruiting and employee retention challenges.



Plum CEO Caitlin MacGregor shared, "We had a unique connection with Jason and found him at the perfect time. As a company, we're in a great place. We've built a revolutionary platform that strips away bias and reveals human potential, and we're ready for the world to know about us. Jason brings a fresh new perspective, aligns with our purpose and he's committed to driving the Plum mission forward."

Joining Plum as CRO, Putnam will oversee the company's growth strategy, driving revenue generation initiatives and expanding into new markets to meet customer demand.

Putnam commented, "Having worked in the HR technology space for several years, the Plum platform is unlike anything I have encountered before. There is a lot of noise out there, and what Plum uniquely offers is delivered through a combination of predictive data and scalable technology. Plum enables organizations to make objective decisions about the candidates they're engaging and the people they employ. It's an immensely valuable solution, and I'm thrilled to be part of the next phase of Plum's journey."

A proven and experienced industry leader, Putnam most recently served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Enterprise Business Unit at PandoLogic. During his tenure, Putnam increased PandoLogic's new business pipeline by 6X and received a Globee® from the esteemed Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards. Prior to this, Putnam was Chief Revenue Officer at BountyJobs, a third-party recruiting platform for collaboration between employers and search firms. Earlier in his career, he held strategic sales and business development titles at Noesis Financing (acquired by LeaseQ), MFG.com, Oodle (acquired by QVC), Jobfox (acquired by Doostang) and KnowledgeStorm (acquired by TechTarget).

MacGregor concluded, "Jason's HR tech expertise along with his ability to connect with customers and understand their needs will help Plum expand its reach and make a greater impact. His Plum Talents are a perfect match for the role and reflect exactly what we were looking for in a sales leader. He is innovative and persuasive, with a natural ability to build people up, make them feel included and offer a sense of belonging. We're so lucky that he's joined us, and I'm excited for what we can accomplish together."

About Plum

Plum is a talent assessment platform that strips away bias and reveals human potential to revolutionize how global enterprises hire, grow, and retain talent. With unmatched scalability, Plum powers more objective and equitable talent decisions across the employee lifecycle using the predictive power of psychometric data. In one platform, Plum empowers organizations to quantify job fit, identify potential, provide personalized career insights and create high-performing teams. Visit www.plum.io for details.

