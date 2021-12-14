Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Signs Purchase Order with Xos, Inc. for 10 First-Of-Their-Kind Electric Delivery Trucks

MIAMI and DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer's)—the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced it has signed a purchase order with Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles, for 10 Xos Class 7 refrigerated beverage trucks.



This initial test of electric trucks will be used to inform future deployments of Xos electric vehicles into the Company’s national fleet.

“We’re proud and excited to be the first North American wine and spirits distributor in the U.S. to incorporate electric vehicles into our fleet on this scale,” said Ron Flanary, Senior Vice President of Operations, Southern Glazer’s. “We recognize the environmental and efficiency benefits that electric vehicles can deliver for our business. We look forward to deploying the initial 10 Xos trucks into our fleet in 2022 and continuing to identify creative opportunities to reduce our environmental impact.”

The 10 first-of-their-kind vehicles will be deployed from Southern Glazer’s Dallas/Ft. Worth distribution center and used as part of the Company’s delivery fleet supporting the North Texas market in the second half of 2022. Plans to invest in electric vehicle charging stations at the facility are also underway.

“The beverage industry represents a growing sector for Xos and we’re thrilled to work with a well-regarded leader in the industry,” said Jose Castaneda, Vice President of Business Development, Xos, Inc.

This is the first major incorporation of electric vehicles into the Southern Glazer’s fleet, following the success of a recent pilot program testing the use of two electric transit vehicles in the company’s Arizona fleet. Southern Glazer’s received a Sustainable Options/Corporate Sustainability award for that program. The award was presented by Valley Metro, the public transportation agency that provides transit services throughout the region.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. In 2021, Southern Glazer’s was selected as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, as well as named by Newsweek as a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com .

About Xos, Inc.

Xos, Inc. is an electric truck OEM and Fleet-as-a-Service provider dedicated to decarbonizing commercial transportation. Xos designs and develops fully electric trucks, powertrains, and battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company’s primary focus is on medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on “last mile” routes (i.e. predictable routes that are less than 200 miles per day). The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with zero-emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine and commercial EV counterparts. For more information, please visit www.xostrucks.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) Xos, Inc.’s (“Xos”) ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (ii) Xos’ limited operating history, (iii) cost increases and supply chain shortages in the components needed for the production of Xos’ vehicle chassis and battery system, (iv) Xos’ ability to meet production milestones and fulfill backlog orders, (v) changes in the industries in which Xos operates, (vi) variations in operating performance across competitors, (vii) changes in laws and regulations affecting Xos’ business, (viii) Xos’ inability to implement its business plan or meet or exceed its financial projections (ix) Xos’ ability to retain key personnel and hire additional personnel, (x) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive electric vehicle industry and (xi) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Xos. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” included in Xos’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 12, 2021 and Xos’ other filings with the SEC copies of which may be obtained by visiting Xos’ Investors Relations website at https://investors.xostrucks.com/ or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Xos assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Xos does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

