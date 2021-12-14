Cerecin Announces Appointment of Milan Vinnola as General Counsel

DENVER and SINGAPORE, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerecin, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing ketogenic agents as potential neurotherapeutics, today announced the appointment of Milan Vinnola as General Counsel. Milan will operate from Cerecin’s Colorado headquarters.



Milan will oversee Cerecin’s legal function as a key member of the management team, performing a critical role in protecting Cerecin’s current and future innovations through her significant expertise in Intellectual Property (IP) law. Milan brings more than 20 years of multidisciplinary legal experience in IP, transactional, corporate and regulatory counseling.

Before joining Cerecin, Milan was a partner at the law firm of Polsinelli PC where she provided legal counsel to clients in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and chemical technology sectors. Milan earned her BS degree in chemical engineering from the University of Kansas and her MS degree in engineering and applied physics in biomedicine from the Johns Hopkins University. Milan’s Juris Doctor, Cum Laude, was awarded to her from the Georgetown University Law Center.

Milan’s legal research has been published in journals such as The Journal of World Intellectual Property and The National Law Journal, and she is a contributing author to Drafting Patents for Litigation and Licensing, an IP law book published by the American Bar Association.

Commenting on the appointment, Charles Stacey, CEO of Cerecin, said, “We are pleased to welcome Milan to Cerecin’s leadership team and are looking forward to achieving great things together. Milan has a wealth of specialist experience in IP and pharmaceutical law that makes her an unparalleled addition to our team at this important time. Milan will play a key role as we expand our footprint in Asia, and as we look ahead to exciting milestones for Cerecin’s key pipeline product, tricaprilin, in 2022.”

Milan Vinnola added, “I am delighted to be providing legal counsel to Cerecin at such an exciting time for the company, and I look forward to helping Cerecin’s management realize their vision of making a difference in the lives of patients who live with neurological diseases like migraine, infantile spasms and Alzheimer’s disease.”

About Cerecin

Cerecin is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs to treat diseases of the brain. Cerecin’s development program leverages its extensive experience in lipid science to explore the potential therapeutic benefits of medium-chain triglycerides. Cerecin is led by an expert executive management team with strong global expertise in central nervous system drug development and is supported by two partners, Nestlé, and Wilmar, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of fatty acids and lipids. Bringing together the deep industry expertise of its leadership team, and a highly differentiated drug development program, Cerecin is becoming a global leader in neurology therapeutics.

