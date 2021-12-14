Lone Star Overnight (LSO™) Announces New Leadership Update

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austin-based regional parcel delivery company Lone Star Overnight (LSO™) has officially released an update regarding company leadership following the departure of former President and CEO Richard Metzler. Sean O'Connor, LSO's newly appointed Chief Operating Officer, will now add President to his COO title and be responsible for guiding the company as it heads deeper into the peak of holiday delivery season.

Prior to LSO, O'Connor established himself within the industry by working a multitude of critical roles at FedEx Ground, including Regional Vice President (Eastern Region) and Vice President of Contractor Relations. O'Connor then went on to become the Chief Operating Officer at GLS (General Logistics Systems US, Inc.), before becoming the new President of LSO . With several leadership changes recently made within the company, O'Connor is stepping forward and bringing years of leadership experience in package & freight and express shipping to LSO.

"I am prepared to step into this leadership role at LSO, even during our challenging peak shipping season, which has already exceeded even last year's record levels, and into the years ahead," said O'Connor. "I have complete confidence in our leadership team and our dedicated employees to maintain our status as the premier shipping partner for businesses in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and our growing service regions."

LSO has a network of 27 operating locations throughout the Southwest and Central regions, including coverage in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas, Illinois, and New Mexico. LSO's delivery service area reaches roughly 43 million people per year, positioning them as a leader among regional overnight carrier companies.

"Sean brings a wealth of logistics experience both as an operator and a leader. We could not be more excited to have him leading LSO as the business continues to aggressively expand," said Andrew Townsend, Chairman of WeDo Logistics, in regards to the recent leadership change.

