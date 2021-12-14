Introducing Tweens and Parents to Crypto and Blockchain: The Secret Order of Lumiiis Announces Official Trailer Release Date on December 14th - #DingleDay

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secret Pirates Entertainment Inc., creators of The Secret Order of Lumiiis franchise, the web3 brand and decentralized edutainment ecosystem built on the Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH) blockchains, announces the launch of the official trailer for the series on #DingleDay, December 14, 2021. The trailer introduces the main characters from The Secret Order of Lumiiis™ animated series; season one premieres in 2022.

December 14th, lovingly known as Dingle Day in the Lumiiiverse, recognizes the day "we all unconditionally love the most ridiculous Dingly parts of us! No judgment. All Dingle," according to Ali Badshah, co-president, CEO and creator of the Lumiiis franchise. The date also celebrates Badshah's children as December 14th also happens to be his daughter Emma's birthday, with whom Badshah credits, along with her brother Roek, as his inspiration for creating the series adding, "had she not asked me about the show, we wouldn't be here today."

The Secret Order of Lumiiis™ is an animated tween comedy about the eternal battle between light and dark, in a fantastical world where the Dingles are caught in a tug-of-war between the Lumiiis, who are trying to save them, and the Hollows who are trying to destroy them. The series highlights universal truths, along with global social issues around consumption, greed, biodiversity, discrimination, and other major topics - without ever being preachy or heavy-handed. It's a nuanced and layered show that entertains while delivering subtle lessons. And with its immersive web3 integrations, The Secret Order of Lumiiis™ serves as a fun and revolutionary way for families to learn about and enter the world of crypto.

"I'm a fan of several projects in the crypto space, including meme coins, but many of them lack a larger narrative," said Ali Badshah, co-president, CEO and creator of the Lumiiis franchise. "Our goal is to provide a long-lasting and immersive story in the metaverse. We've achieved that with Lumiiis. A real story that genuinely entertains, while driving awareness and adoption of the brand, the token, and the larger Lumiii ecosystem to provide context and utility in real-world matters. The Secret Order of Lumiiis is crypto storytelling at its finest."

The series is embedded with secret quick response (QR) codes hidden throughout Dingledum and the Lumiiiverse. Audiences at home can find and redeem these codes for rewards like free LumiiiTokens, exclusive non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other Lumiii products.

About Secret Pirates Entertainment Inc.

Secret Pirates Entertainment Inc. is a Canadian global media and gaming company marketing consumer products across all age groups. Founded in 2021 by Ali Badshah and Mehdi Rahman, Secret Pirates' mandate is to democratize the global arts and entertainment industry through social utility and decentralized technologies.

About The Secret Order of Lumiiis

The Secret Order of Lumiiis™ and The Lumiii Franchise aim to introduce crypto storytelling to the world. Co-Founded by ACTRA Award-nominated actor, showrunner, and comedian Ali Badshah and international business leader Mehdi Rahman, Lumiiis by Secret Pirates Entertainment Inc. demystifies the blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi) for kids and adults through education, entertainment, gaming and easy-to-use crypto offerings across over 11 international markets. Launching in Fall 2021, Toronto-based Lumiiis will deliver the first-of-its-kind decentralized edutainment ecosystem, powered by the blockchain.

To learn more about Lumiiis and LumiiiTokens visit Lumiii.com .

CONTACT INFORMATION:

