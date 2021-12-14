Intema U.S. subsidiary Generationz Gaming Entertainment signs letter of intent with Wild Rose Entertainment

English French

New U.S. subsidiary Generationz to be led by gaming veteran CEO William (Bill) Foss, with the goal of expanding Intema’s esports and iGaming operations in the U.S.

Generationz signs letter of intent with Wild Rose Entertainment to operate a LOOT.BET sports wagering skin in the state of Iowa

Betting handle in Iowa estimated at more than US$1 billion in 2021, having reached $287 million in November 2021 (Source: gambling.com, December 10, 2021)

MONTREAL, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intema Solutions Inc. (“Intema” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: ITM, OTCMKTS: ITMZF) announces the creation of Generationz Gaming Entertainment Inc. (“Generationz”), a new U.S. subsidiary located in Chicago, Illinois, led by gaming veteran CEO William (Bill) Foss.

Generationz has signed a letter of intent (the “LOI”) with Wild Rose Entertainment (“Wild Rose”) to award Generationz a LOOT.BET sports wagering skin. The LOI will be contingent on, among other things, the negotiation of a definitive agreement, successful certification of the LOOT.BET betting platform by Gaming Laboratories International and obtention of a gaming license from the State of Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bill to the Intema team and are impressed with what he has managed to accomplish in a very short period of time,” said Laurent Benezra, President and CEO of Intema. “The LOI with Wild Rose is just the beginning of what the LOOT.BET platform could bring to Intema once its acquisition is finalized.”

“As CEO of Generationz, I eagerly look forward to this next chapter of my career and to using my gaming knowledge and contacts to create a successful and profitable company,” said Bill Foss, CEO of Generationz. “Wild Rose has three establishments in the State of Iowa and a solid reputation in the state’s gaming community, where more than US$1 billion was wagered in 2021. Once everything is finalized, we will be able to offer a great product to customers of Iowa.”

Bill Foss has worked in the gaming industry for approximately 29 years, having started on the marketing side of operations before rising to general manager, which allowed him to gain an understanding of the operations and regulatory side of gaming. Bill has worked in corporate gaming as well as Native American gaming over the years and has been fortunate enough to learn gaming from some of the most influential and successful gaming operators and owners. Bill has worked in numerous areas and jurisdictions, including Illinois (St. Louis area), Indiana (Cincinnati area), Iowa (Dubuque), San Diego, Northern California (Mendocino County), New Mexico (Taos), Arizona and Northern Wisconsin. Bill has a degree in Business Administration from the University of Utah.

Share issuance to Agora

Further to its news release of April 21, 2021, on July 12 and October 12, 2021, Intema issued an aggregate of 118,868 common shares of the Corporation at a deemed price of $0.53 per share to Agora Internet Relations Corp. in consideration of services rendered.

