JuiceBar Inks Reseller Agreement with Transportation and Infrastructure Consulting Firm Airware

NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JuiceBar , a Made in USA manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, today announced it has entered into a reseller and installation agreement with Airware , a transportation management, logistics, aviation, and construction management consulting company to an array of government-funded infrastructure projects.



Under the cooperative endeavor agreement, Airware will integrate JuiceBar’s commercial EV charging stations into relevant government contracts, including those funded under the Biden Administration’s recently enacted Infrastructure legislation. The partnership has already led to the installation of three JuiceBar charging stations at Dallas Fort Worth Airport. The installed stations are for the airport's fleet vehicles, mainly Teslas. JuiceBar’s made in USA certification secured the partnership with DFW, they are currently getting paperwork ready for additional - JuiceBar units that will be installed throughout the airport.

“The recently enacted Infrastructure Bill is a much-needed investment into the fabric of America’s infrastructure, with $7.5B allocated to building out a robust network of 500,000 new EV charging stations, many of which must be certified as Made in America,” said Terry Williams, President and Owner of Airware. “Our due diligence has revealed that JuiceBar is the leading supplier of high-performance, high-quality Made in America EV charging stations, and we are proud to partner with them in pursuing contracts to help deploy this critical American infrastructure. With the help of our liaison with Bernhard Capital we are poised to facilitate unlimited growth potential.”

JuiceBar is a leading provider of EV charging stations that are built from the ground-up featuring premium components, elegant and resilient design, superior engineering, and the industry’s leading satisfaction guarantee. The Company is an ardent supporter of US-based jobs and the American economy and is fully committed to its Made in America business approach.

“Airware is highly regarded in government circles for the quality of their counsel and their results in transportation and infrastructure-related endeavors,” said Paul Vosper, President, and CEO of JuiceBar. We couldn’t think of a better partner to align with in doing our part to build out a resilient and reliable EV infrastructure in this country.”

About JuiceBar

JuiceBar is a pioneer in EV charging stations and has been committed to building a global EV charging infrastructure since 2009. JuiceBar chargers are manufactured and assembled in America and can be found in hundreds of cities throughout North America. Our latest 300 Series ‘Gen 3’ chargers offer unique safety features, OCPP connectivity and charge times that are 60-250% faster than the industry's standard Level 2 charger. We are recognized for our technology, superior user experience, custom branded charger designs, and our ability to consult and guide buyers through a cost-effective transition to e-mobility solutions. To learn more visit: www.JuiceBarCharger.com.

About Airware

Founded in 1994, Airware, a minority certified company, has built a rock-solid reputation over nearly 30 years for delivering high-quality results to both private and public sector clients on infrastructure-related contracts. To learn more visit: www.AirwareLLC.com.

