Rescale and Riken Sign Partnership for using RIKEN and “Fugaku” -- World's Most Powerful Supercomputer

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rescale, the leading cloud high performance computing (HPC) platform enabling digital R&D and engineering, and Japan’s RIKEN today announced a partnership agreement for the use of the supercomputer Fugaku in the cloud. Under the partnership, Rescale and RIKEN will conduct a new research project: "Rescale ScaleX on Supercomputer Fugaku."



The companies began a feasibility study of technical collaboration earlier this year with the aim to expand the use and to improve the accessibility and useability convenience of Fugaku’s Cloud computing platform. The partnership will enable Fugaku’s platform, one of the top 500 most powerful supercomputers in the world , to be more accessible to commercial uses in the cloud.

By leveraging Rescale’s intelligent computing for digital R&D and engineering, the new cloud-based service, “Fugaku Cloud Platform,” enables commercial users to access the computing resources of Fugaku, allowing them to take advantage of the powerful computing infrastructure and capabilities of Fugaku in an easier and more user-friendly way.

RIKEN’s expertise in supercomputing operations, combined with Rescale’s intelligent cloud HPC service technology, will provide businesses a new way of using Fugaku’s world-class research services.

About "Fugaku"

Fugaku was jointly developed by RIKEN and Fujitsu Ltd. as a core system of the Innovative High Performance Computing Infrastructure (HPCI) promoted by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) of Japan and started to be shared in March 2021. As part of this effort, RIKEN will develop and operate the "Fugaku Cloud Platform" on a trial basis starting in FY2020, and verify its effectiveness in preparation for full scale operation. The results obtained from the trial will be used to examine the system for full scale operation. For more information, please visit https://www.rccs.riken.jp/fugaku/fcp/

About Rescale

Rescale (@rescaleinc) is the leading intelligent computing platform for digital R&D. With AI-enabled automation, Rescale empowers organizations to achieve engineering breakthroughs faster and more efficiently through automation, performance optimization, and R&D collaboration. Over 400 customers, from startups to Fortune 50 enterprises, use Rescale to accelerate design cycles and commercialize new product innovations. Rescale empowers scientists and engineers outcome-based SLA’s, while providing enterprise IT & HPC teams policy-based security and control on their cloud infrastructure of choice.

