Maison Villevert Appoints BCI as US Exclusive Importer

HOUSTON, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing its impressive growth as a leading importer of Terroir spirits and beverages to the U.S. market, Texas' BCI has been named the new, exclusive importer of Maison Villevert for the United States beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

Jean-Sébastien Robicquet is the founder of Maison Villevert, named for a 16th-century manor house in the Charente region in southwest France which is now the company's headquarters. Maison Villevert's creations have become a benchmark in the world of premium spirits, including G'Vine Super Premium Gin or La Quintinye Vermouth Royal. With considerable savoir-faire, Maison Villevert creates, produces and packages innovative spirits that reflect the French Art de Vivre.

"We are very pleased to announce this new partnership with BCI for our collection of brands of Maison Villevert starting Jan. 1, 2022, in the U.S. market," says Alexandre Robicquet, North American Market Manager. "This is a strategic move for our company as we open a new era for our portfolio in this important market for us. We have mapped out an exciting plan with BCI and will be supporting our ambition aggressively in the years to come."

"We are very excited to welcome the Robicquet family and Maison Villevert in our collection of terroir brands at BCI," says Jean-Francois Bonneté, founder and President of BCI. "Maison Villevert has great ambitions in the U.S. market. We know that, based on the current market trends and our passion and know-how for brand building, we have a great opportunity to exponentially grow the exposure, footprint and volume of this remarkable portfolio in the U.S. market as well as launch other new exciting brands from Maison Villevert in the future."

About BCI:

BCI is a leading Boutique Terroir wine and spirits brand builder in the United States founded and operated by Nathalie and Jean-Francois Bonneté. With an acumen that combines both French care for authenticity and heritage with American sensibility and market experience, BCI has a proven track record and expertise in importing, developing, and expanding new and existing high-potential beverage brands in the U.S. market. BCI partners with both international groups (such as Pernod Ricard or Campari) as well as multi-generational family-owned companies.

The company's very selective portfolio includes: Suze Apéritif & Ostoya Vodka (Pernod Ricard Group), Trois Rivières AOC Rhums Agricoles de la Martinique (Grupo Campari), Coquerel Calvados, Gabriel Boudier (Liqueurs and Gin), New Grove Mauritian Rums (Terra-Gray's Group), Boomsma Dutch Genevers - Gin & Bitters, Marquis de Montesquiou & Comte de Lauvia Armagnacs, Normindia Gin, Lucien Bernard Brandy, Azaline Vermouth, Frerejean Freres Grand & Premier Crus wines from Champagne, Libération de Paris wines, Château Bonneté & wines and Alain Milliat (juices and nectars).

Contact: Nathalie Bonneté - nbonnete@bonnete.com

