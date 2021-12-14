Giatec® Maintains Robust Supply Chain for SmartRock® Wireless Concrete Sensor Despite Global Chip Shortage

OTTAWA, Ontario, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giatec® Scientific Inc., the world leader in concrete testing technologies, announces that production of SmartRock® has not been affected by the worldwide semiconductor chip shortage due to long-term strategic planning of its supply chain.

The effects of the ongoing global semiconductor chip shortage have stretched from the tech industry to more than 150 others. Millions of products rely on semiconductors, but the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have made their production unable to meet industry demand. Even industry giants such as Apple Inc. were unimmune and are now looking to slash their projected iPhone 13 production targets for 2021 by 10 million units.

As the world is projected to endure the prolonged effects of this shortage through to 2023, these events are expected to soon impact the construction industry, setting jobsites back as tech and equipment deliveries become delayed.

"Over the past few years, Giatec has strived to develop strong relationships with our supply chain partners. As a result, we have been able to prepare for potential supply risks and proactively implement mitigation plans," Mustafa Salehi, Giatec's Director of Product Development, proudly stated.

Giatec built a strong supply chain management that helped it build enough SmartRock sensors and serve all its customers in the time that chipset shortage drastically affected electronic manufacturers.

Salehi added, "We are pleased to announce that not only have we been able to minimize the impact of the supply chain instability on our sensor production, but Giatec has also actually been successful in increasing its production to meet the growth in our customer demands."

SmartRock is the world's most widely used wireless concrete sensor, currently being implemented in over 9,000 construction projects across 80 countries worldwide. As the first truly wireless sensor introduced to the market in 2015, SmartRock is the leading concrete maturity sensor for accurate monitoring of concrete curing and hardening. Unlike time-consuming and error-prone break tests or cumbersome wired sensors, Giatec's patented maturity sensor uses a highly accurate ASTM-approved testing method. Together with the Giatec 360™ platform and Giatec's SmartHub™ remote monitoring system, this has enabled faster, safer, and more economical concrete construction.

Giatec is a global company revolutionizing the construction industry by bringing smart testing technologies and real-time data collection to the forefront of every jobsite. Giatec's suite of hardware and software products has leveraged advanced technologies such as AI and Internet of Things (IoT), including wireless concrete sensors, mobile apps, and advanced non-destructive technologies (NDT), to drive innovation throughout concrete's lifecycle and reduce concrete's carbon footprint.

