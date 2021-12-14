Global Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market to 2028 - Featuring Pearson Medical Technologies, Capsa Healthcare and Parata Systems Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for pharmacy automation equipment market to witness a high growth rate at 7.83% over the forecasted period from 2022 to 2028.



Considering major factors, the role of pharmacy automation in rationalizing operations and rising preference for decentralized pharmacy services are influencing the adoption of pharmacy automation systems. Medication errors create multiple issues in pharmacies and hospitals. In this regard, automated medication dispensing systems help minimize these errors, ensuring the patient's safety.



However, the lack of financial support, averseness in adopting pharmacy automation systems, and complexities in operations these systems impede the market's growth.



Regional Outlook

The global pharmacy automation equipment market covers North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.



The Asia-Pacific is expected to observe the fastest growth rate over the considered phase. This growth can be on account of rising product development activities undertaken by prominent players. Other than this, the rising prevalence of chronic conditions, in addition to the surging geriatric population, supports the demand for automation systems. Furthermore, artificial intelligence and machine learning support the adoption of automated systems across hospitals and pharmacies, thereby supplementing the growth of the pharmacy automation equipment market.



Competitive Outlook

Leading firms in the pharmacy automation equipment market include Pearson Medical Technologies, Capsa Healthcare LLC, Becton Dickinson and Company, Swisslog Holdings AG, Amerisourcebergen, Avery Weigh Tronix, Omnicell Inc, Arxium Inc, Newicon Oy, Parata Systems LLC, McKesson Corporation, Accu Chart Plus Healthcare System Inc, Alixarx, Perceptimed Inc, Cerner Corporation, Baxter International Inc, and Scriptpro LLC.



Becton Dickinson and Company is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. The company's product line includes syringes and pen needles, catheters, infusion pumps, disposables, automated medication dispensing systems, and instruments to detect various infectious diseases. It provides its products to life sciences researchers, healthcare institutions, and clinical laboratories. Becton Dickinson has operations across the globe, with headquarters located in the United States.



