Global and China New Energy Vehicle VCU Market Report 2021: Under the New EEA, VCU Develops Towards Domain Control Integration

The VCU market size is related to the output of new energy vehicles. By 2025, China new energy vehicle VCU market size will hit RMB5.03 billion (including self-supply of automakers).



OEMs gradually realize independent supply amid the competitive landscape of VCUs for new energy passenger cars



The VCU is the `brain` of new energy vehicles. In the early development stage of China's new energy vehicle industry, VCUs were mainly supplied by foreign vendors. Afterwards, domestic automakers and automotive electronics suppliers have gradually mastered core technologies, so that their industrialization capabilities were greatly improved.



For example, BYD has fully realized independent supply of VCUs, Geely has continuously increased the proportion of self-produced VCUs to about 60%, almost 80% of Changan Automobile's VCUs are produced by itself, and Chery can produce more than 90% of its own VCUs.



The VCUs of some OEMs or some models are purchased from third-party suppliers like UAES, Bosch, Continental, Denso, G-Pulse Electronics Technology, Atech, Hefei Softec Auto Electronic, Hangsheng Electronics, etc. Suppliers can provide their own software and hardware directly to OEMs, or they can be the foundries of OEMs.

Under the new EEA, VCU develops towards domain control integration

From the perspective of evolution process, automotive E/E architecture (EEA) will inevitably develop towards centralized EEA. From the perspective of mass-produced models, domain-centralized EEA prevail now. The quasi-central architecture consisting of the central computing platform + zonal controllers will be the next step for automakers who finally evolve towards the central computing architecture concentrating the functional logic to a central controller.



With the evolution of the vehicle's EEA, the `all-in-one` electric drive system will eventually be integrated into the domain control system. For example, Huawei's `seven-in-one` DriveONE electric drive system has the most eye-catching domain control solution. The integration of modules, systems, scenarios and solutions effectively improves the system security.



VCUs are integrated into domain controllers

For the development of vehicle EEA, the VCUs of the domain control architecture can be integrated into domain controllers. For example, ENOVATE integrates VCU and BMS to form the first-generation power domain controller VBU with completely independent research and development.

Hardware: The VBU uses Infineon's tri-core processor, has rich I/O resources, and supports Fast Ethernet;

Software: AUTOSAR architecture. The software architecture and interface protocol comply with AUTOSAR 4.2.2;

Application: At present, the VBU has integrated vehicle control, battery management, charging control, and extended range control.

Huawei's CC architecture includes 3 central controllers (smart cockpit, vehicle control, and smart driving) and 4 zonal controllers. Among them, the vehicle domain control (VDC) integrates the original VCU, adopts VOS system, and is compatible with AutoSar.



On the VDC platform, Huawei will develop an MCU and a vehicle control operating system which will be open to automakers, allowing automakers to perform differentiated vehicle control based on the VDC platform.



In April 2021, BYD released the e-platform 3.0, which gradually integrates dozens of ECUs in the vehicle into domain controllers of intelligent power domain, intelligent vehicle control domain, intelligent cockpit domain and intelligent driving domain; wherein, intelligent power domain integrates the control part of VCU, BMS, Inverter, PDU, DC/DC and AC/DC.



VCUs are integrated into central computing unit

Under the central computing architecture, the central gateway degenerates into multiple zonal gateways, and VCU functions will be integrated into the vehicle control unit of the central computing unit.



For example, Volvo's hybrid central architecture includes a central computing platform, an intelligent interconnection module (IHU), and an autonomous driving module (ADPM) to integrate the original domain controllers into a central computing platform.

The New Energy Vehicle VCU Industry Report, 2021 mainly studies the following contents:

Industry overview, market size, competitive landscape, etc. of VCUs for new energy vehicles;

Industry chain, status quo of upstream and downstream of VCUs for new energy vehicles;

The impact of the EEA reform on VCUs for new energy vehicles, the development trend of VCU technology, etc.;

VCU solutions of some OEMs (such as BYD, ENOVATE, Changan, etc.);

VCU solutions of major domestic and foreign suppliers.

Key Topics Covered:



1. VCU Market

1.1 Automotive ECU/DCU Controller Industry

1.2 VCU for New Energy Vehicles

1.3 New Energy Vehicle VCU Market Size

1.4 New Energy Vehicle VCU Market Pattern



2. VCU Industry Chain

2.1 VCU Industry Chain

2.2 The Upstream Core Component MCU in Short Supply

2.3 Midstream of Industry Chain: VCU Design and Development

2.4 Downstream New Energy Vehicle Industry



3. VCU Technology Trend

3.1 Impact of EEA Reform on VCU

3.2 From VCU Integration to Electric Drive System

3.3 VCU is Integrated in Domain Controller

3.4 Main Technical Direction of VCU under the Trend of Vehicles Control Domain



4. VCU Solutions of OEMs

4.1 VCU Structure of Major Automakers (1)

4.2 VCU Structure of Major Automakers (2)

4.3 Layout of OEMs in the VCU Field

4.4 Changan Automobile

4.5 BYD

4.6 ENOVATE

4.7 Skywell

4.8 Others

4.8.1 VCU Solution of Tesla

4.8.2 Vehicles Control System of GAC NE



5. VCU Solutions of Tier 1 Suppliers

5.1 NXP

5.2 Continental

5.3 Bosch

5.4 ST

5.5 Ecotron

5.6 UAES

5.7 G-Pulse Electronics Technology

5.8 Neusoft Reach

5.9 Jingwei Hirain

5.10 Hangsheng Electronics

5.11 Huahai Technologies

5.12 Wuhan LinControl Automotive Electronics

5.13 ECOTRON

5.14 EVPT

5.15 EON

5.16 Tsinghua University Suzhou Automotive Research Institute

5.17 Future Mobility Technology

5.18 Kcec Tech

5.19 Others

5.19.1 Infineon's VCU for new energy vehicle & HCU Solution

5.19.2 KUS VCU

5.19.3 VCU of Hefei Softec Auto Electronic

