Red Oak Compliance Makes RegTech100 List, Ranks Among Top Global Regulatory Compliance Innovators

Austin, TX, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegTech Analyst, a research firm focused on regulatory technology, risk management technology, and cybersecurity, today announced their 2022 RegTech100list. Red Oak Compliance Services, a leader in the regulatory compliance space, was included in the 100 global companies recognized on the list.

According to RegTech Analyst, the RegTech100 list was created to recognize the world's most innovative technology solution providers and generate awareness for the services they provide in a rapidly growing field. Red Oak was included on the list based on both the strength of its flagship advertising compliance SaaS offering and its ongoing development of new compliance tech modules.

The RegTech100 panel of analysts and industry experts noted that this year's candidate group was its most competitive to date, with more than 1,200 companies nominated. Red Oak's leadership indicated their consistent inclusion in this list stems from the company's commitment to continuous improvement of their tools and a dedicated focus to meeting the specialized needs of their financial services compliance clients.

"Red Oak's software was designed by compliance experts for compliance experts, so we're confident in the services we provide and in the concrete ways we improve our client processes, making them faster, more effective, and 100 percent books and records compliant," said Stephen Pope, Red Oak CEO. "Our continuing inclusion in the RegTech100 list shows that our innovations and enhancements to our flagship offering continue to keep our software leading the pack – from Smart Review's (SM) machine intelligence functionality to Smart Registration's (SM) time-saving resource management tools."

Offerings like Smart Review continue to be top of mind for compliance professionals. They look for ways to streamline and automate tedious manual tasks and use technology to distribute and prioritize workloads properly. RegTech Analyst director of research Mariyan Dimitrov said, "Banks and other financial institutions are investing heavily into AI capabilities to automate highly manual regulatory tasks, support digital onboarding processes and monitor for fraudulent activity. The RegTech100 list helps them filter through all the vendors in the market by highlighting the leading companies in sectors such as identity verification, risk management, communications monitoring, information security, and financial crime prevention."

As with many issues this past year, the pandemic and its subsequent changes remained a top-of-mind consideration for compliance leaders. Technology solutions became particularly in demand to stem the flood of compliance requirements created by a rapid transition to a digital workplace and the increased use of digital marketing to reach clientele.

According to Red Oak COO Cathy Vasilev, the recognition is a validation of the hard work Red Oak's teams have undertaken to meet the growing demands of the pandemic workforce and the rising tide of regulatory changes and rules updates. "Our development team has stayed in constant communication with clients as they've gone through each new and unexpected phase of the COVID era," Vasilev said. "We particularly pride ourselves on the way we've been able to lead fast, flexible implementation processes, getting clients up and running with our technology within a matter of weeks, so they can have our support handling the pressing compliance issues their organizations are facing."

A complete list of the RegTech100 for 2022 and detailed information about each company is available to download at regtech100.com.

About Red Oak Compliance Solutions

Red Oak Compliance Solutions is the global advertising review software of choice in the financial services industry, serving clients with more than $25 trillion in assets under management. Red Oak's advertising compliance review software offers quick implementation timelines, as well as agile technology that responds to client needs and is 100% Books and Records compliant. Red Oak clients report 35% faster approvals and 70% fewer touches, with many experiencing even better results. For more information, visit redoakcompliance.com.

About the RegTech100

The REGTECH100 is an annual list of 100 of the world's most innovative RegTech companies. These are the companies every financial institution needs to know about as they consider and develop their mission-critical RegTech and digital transformation strategies. For more information, visit regtech100.com.

About RegTech Analyst

The RegTech Analyst platform is a special version of FinTech Global, focused on RegTech, risk management tech, and cybersecurity. RegTech Analyst is the pre-eminent provider of data, research, and analysis on the global RegTech market. RegTech Analyst covers every trend, every investment, and profiles every company that provides a technology solution for compliance, risk management, or cybersecurity and delivers essential intelligence for mission-critical business decisions. For more information, visit regtechanalyst.com.