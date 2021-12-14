Vivos Therapeutics’ mmRNA Oral Appliance Now Eligible for Medicare Reimbursement

mmRNA is the first and only appliance of its kind covered by Medicare



Part of the Vivos System treatment, the mmRNA appliance represents a highly effective, non-surgical, non-invasive, and non-pharmaceutical alternative for patients suffering from OSA and snoring

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc . (“Vivos” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for patients suffering from mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring, today announced that it has received acceptance from a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Pricing, Data Analysis and Coding (“PDAC”) contractor for its mmRNA (modified mandibular Repositioning Nighttime Appliance) device for treating mild to moderate OSA and snoring in adults. This acceptance places the mmRNA device on the PDAC list of oral appliances covered by and billable to Medicare.

This development immediately makes benefits of the mmRNA device available to millions of Medicare beneficiaries who seek effective treatment for mild to moderate OSA. The mmRNA is the first and only appliance on the PDAC list that offers patients the compelling clinical advantages of Vivos’ proprietary technology.

Acceptance on the PDAC list marks a positive leap toward increasing commercial insurance coverage, making the mmRNA appliance a cost-effective solution for non-Medicare beneficiaries. With its novel design, the mmRNA appliance also allows Vivos-trained dentists to help patients in a variety of clinical applications, such as a standalone therapy for mild and moderate OSA or as an alternative to or an adjunctive therapy with continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy.

“This latest regulatory milestone opens the door for Vivos-trained dentists across the country to deliver our life-changing therapeutic technology to the millions of OSA sufferers in the U.S. who are either on Medicare or who have commercial medical insurance coverage that follows Medicare guidelines,” said Kirk Huntsman, Vivos CEO and Chairman. “The latest data from our SleepImage home sleep apnea test screening shows that 47% of patients screened were positive for OSA, a far higher prevalence of OSA than has previously been assumed in the industry.”

More than 1 billion people globally and 54 million Americans suffer from sleep apnea, 80 percent of whom remain undiagnosed. A serious chronic illness, sleep apnea increases the risk of comorbidities, including high blood pressure, heart failure, stroke, diabetes, dementia, and other life-threatening diseases. Vivos’ oral appliances non-surgically address the dental tissue anomalies and malformations known to be associated with OSA. Unlike current standard-of-care interventions, such as lifetime-use of CPAP machines or surgical procedures, patients treated with the Vivos System typically complete their therapy in 12 to 24 months, and in many cases, do not require further intervention.

About Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for adult patients suffering from mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The Vivos treatment involves customized oral appliances and treatment protocols called the Vivos System. Vivos believes that its Vivos System oral appliance technology represents the first clinically effective non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical and cost-effective solution for adults with mild-to-moderate OSA. Vivos also sells orthodontic appliances for adults and children. Vivos’ oral appliances have proven effective in over 22,000 patients treated worldwide by more than 1,350 trained dentists.

Combining proprietary technologies and protocols that alter the size, shape and position of the tissues that comprise a patient’s upper airway, the Vivos System opens airway space and may significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild-to-moderate OSA, such as lowering Apnea Hypopnea Index scores. Vivos also markets and distributes SleepImage diagnostic technology, powered by VivosScore for Home Sleep Testing in adults and children. The Vivos Integrated Practice (VIP) program offers dentists training and other value-added services in connection with using the Vivos System.

For more information, visit www.vivoslife.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements of the Company’s management made in connection therewith contain “forward-looking statements” (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, particularly with respect to the public offering described herein. Words such as “aim”, “may”, “could”, “expects”, “projects,” “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “predicts”, “anticipates”, “hopes”, “estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon several assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Vivos’ control. Actual results (including the anticipated benefits of the Medicare approval for the mmRNA device described herein) may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Vivos’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Vivos’ filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, Vivos expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Vivos' expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Vivos Investor Relations Contact:

Julie Gannon

Investor Relations Officer

(720) 442-8113

jgannon@vivoslife.com

Vivos Media Relations Contact: