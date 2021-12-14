Gold’n Futures Announces Agreement With North Equities

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold’n Futures Mineral Corp. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M), (OTC: GFTRF) (the "Company” or “Gold’n Futures”) is pleased to announce the engagement of North Equities Corp. (“North Equities”), a Toronto based marketing firm. North Equities has been engaged, through its social media expertise, to facilitate increased awareness of Company news flow and facilitate widespread dissemination of the Company's news. The Company is confident that North Equities will assist the Company in enhancing its online profile throughout the global investment community.



The term of the engagement is for a period of 6 months, subject to the terms of the service agreement (the “North Equities Agreement”) executed between the Company and North Equities. Pursuant to the terms of the North Equities Agreement, North Equities will be paid an aggregate, up-front, cash amount of $100,000 plus GST and will be granted 1,150,000 stock options in the Company with an exercise price of $0.09. The Company and North Equities are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and North Equities currently holds no securities in the Company. The fee paid by the Company to North Equities is for services only.

“Gold’n Futures is on the path of building a new and valuable project. Our drill program is proceeding well and is meant to confirm our hypothesis on the structural controls of the Hercules’ high-grade gold zones. We are confident that the team at North Equities will be effective in communicating our advances to the market and to target new participants and investors through its network of social media melded with traditional news distribution.”

Commented, Stephen Wilkinson, President and CEO

About Gold’n Futures Mineral Corp.

Gold’n Futures Mineral Corp. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M) (OTC: GFTRF) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on advancing its Hercules gold project. The Hercules is located 200 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ont., in the townships of Elmhirst and Rickaby, within the Thunder Bay North Mining District. The Project is in the heart of the Beardmore – Geraldton gold mining camp, the 4th largest gold camp in Canada and is 40 km west of the Hardrock-Greenstone gold mine development. The property lies within an Archean greenstone belt that extends from the Longlac area in the east to Lake Nipigon in the west, a distance of about 130 kilometres and consists of 475 contiguous claim cells (10,052 ha). From the historical work completed on the property, the Company has built an extensive database including reconnaissance grab samples; channel samples; a variety of geophysical surveys; and, a drill hole database that includes historical drilling totalling in the order of 537 holes with more than 107,000m of drill core. With surface grab samples grading up 10,374 g/t gold and channel samples up to 32.96 g/t gold across 11.6 m, the Hercules gold zones offer top tier targets for the expansion of its historical resources.

For more information, please visit our website at: www.goldnfuturesmineralcorp.com

