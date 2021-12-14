Women Health Devices Market revenue to cross USD 46 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The women health devices market size is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 46 billion by 2027, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. Growing awareness regarding women health in developing economies will drive the adoption of women health devices.

Growing burden of chronic diseases among the female population worldwide will drive the women health devices market growth. Growing adoption of sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy dietary habits will stimulate the disease burden thereby, propelling the market expansion. Moreover, rising incidence rate of infectious disease among women, especially in the underdeveloped economies owing to unhygienic environment will impel market progression.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3191

Rising ageing population will spur adoption of women health devices. Older adults are prone to acquiring chronic diseases as well as orthopedic ailments. Moreover, the prevalence of certain diseases in these individuals are amenable to timely diagnosis and management with the help of advanced techniques including real-time tests. Monitoring facilitates management of chronic conditions in older adults on an ongoing basis.

Devices segment dominated more than 55% of revenue share in 2020. Rising incidence of infectious and chronic diseases among the female population will propel the demand for effective disease treatment, thereby accelerating the segment growth. The population of women suffering from uterine fibroids has grown substantially recently due to changes in lifestyle.

Surgical segment in the women health devices market is poised to witness 7.1% growth rate through 2027 led by numerous surgical procedures include adhesiolysis, dilation and curettage, endometrial ablation, endometrial or uterine biopsy. Large female population suffering from urinary incontinence, uterine fibroids or other gynaecological disease will surge the demand for surgical or minimally invasive treatment procedures. Moreover, introduction of technologically advanced devices for various treatment procedures will further spur the segment expansion in the coming years.

Cancer application segment valued at USD 5.5 billion in 2020 impelled by the growing demand for effective screening as well as self-examination for early detection of several types of gynecologic cancers. Increasing prevalence of breast cancer in developed and developing economies will augment business growth over the coming years. Industry players are creating awareness and delivering benefits of early diagnosis leading to increased patient visits in diagnostic centres.

Obstetrics & gynecology clinics segment captured 16% of the women health devices market share in 2020. Increasing patient inclination towards obstetrics & gynaecology clinics as a cost-effective, quick and time-saving method of feminine disease diagnosis and treatment will serve to be a major driving factor. Availability of skilled staff and training along with well-developed infrastructure and enhanced quality treatment in these clinics offer lucrative growth opportunities. Moreover, rising awareness among women regarding advanced treatments offered in obstetrics & gynaecology clinics will increase its preference, thereby, propelling segment progression over the coming years.

Asia Pacific women health devices market is estimated to attain a CAGR of 7.5% till 2027. Large patient pool in highly populated countries such as China and India, prone to various infectious and chronic diseases, will act as primary driver in the regional business growth. Rising awareness and favourable government scenario regarding women health will propel regional growth. Moreover, certain industry players in the region offering effective, better quality and feasible devices boost the market value.

Request for customization of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/roc/3191

Major players operating in the market include Hologic, CooperSurgical, Carestream Health, Caldera Medical, F. Hoffmann La Roche, Medline Industries, MedGyn Products and Siemens. Notable companies are adopting numerous strategies such as collaboration, partnership, merger and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Women Health Devices Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million)

3.3 Industry impact forces

3.3.1 Growth drivers

3.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.4 Growth potential analysis

3.4.1 By type

3.4.2 By product

3.4.3 By application

3.4.4 By end-use

3.5 COVID-19 impact analysis

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.7 Porter’s analysis

3.8 Competitive landscape, 2020

3.9 PESTEL analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/womens-health-devices-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.