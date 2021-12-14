Environmental Footprint of Telecoms, 2021 Study with Case Studies from Telefonica, AT&T, Vodafone, & China Mobile

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telcos & the Green Equation - How Telcos are Contributing to the Climate Change?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, we try to better understand the environmental footprint of telecoms, why global warming is impacting telecoms and the different ways they can act to reduce this impact.

Although often hailed as an enabler for a smarter, more sustainable future, the environmental impact of the telecoms sector is also seen as problematic.

Most importantly, we analyse the strategies of the largest telecoms companies and provide a benchmark, at the end of 2020, of who is leading and who is following in the race to decarbonise their network.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. The environmental impact of Telcos

2.1. Definition of environmental impact

2.2. Characterization of telcos environmental impact

2.3. Why is this impact set to last?

3. Solutions to mitigate telcos impact

3.1. Electricity procurement

3.2. Energy savings solutions

3.3. The Cooling equation

3.4. The Recycling equation

4. Benchmark of telcos approaches to their environmental strategies

4.1. Case studies

Telefonica

AT&T

Vodafone

China Mobile

4.2. Benchmarking of main operators in the race to greener (telco) activities

The race to carbon neutrality

Overview of approaches to reducing energy consumption

The scope 3 question

Other environmental considerations

5. Annex

5.1. Environmental frameworks

5.2. Acronyms

Companies Mentioned

AT&T

China Mobile

China Unicom

Deutsche Telekom

NTT Docomo

Orange

SK Telecom

Telefonica

Verizon

Vodafone

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1xesxc