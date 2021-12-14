Worldwide Autonomous Mobile Robots Industry to 2028 - by Type, Application and Region

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global autonomous mobile robots market is expected to register a CAGR of 24.34% during the estimated period of 2021-2028.



Factors such as the growing need for better workplace safety and the emergence of industry 4.0 and smart factories motivate the market's growth. The wide applications of autonomous mobile robots and development in IoT and robotics are another set of factors estimated to support the overall development of the autonomous mobile robots market.



However, increased capital requirements and a lack of a skilled workforce impede the global market's progress.



Regional Outlook

The global autonomous mobile robots market covers North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa regions.



Globally, Europe holds the largest market for autonomous mobile robots and is expected to continue its stronghold till 2028. Several manufacturing companies would not be able to compete without robotics. Hence, robotics is gaining momentum across smaller manufacturing companies, as they contribute significantly to the region's manufacturing capacity. Additionally, the country's role in science supplements various domains, including robotics. This mainly relies on a broad spectrum of technologies. Hence, these developments are supporting the overall development of the autonomous mobile robots market within Europe.



Competitive Outlook

The distinguished companies profiled in the autonomous mobile robots market include The Hitech Robotic Systemz Ltd, Fetch Robotics Inc, Omron Corporation, Vecna Robotics, Softbank Robotics, Aethon Inc, Mobile Industrial Robots APS, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc, Cimcorp Oy, Locus Robotics Inc, Kuka AG, Clearpath Robotics Inc, Teradyne Inc, SMP Robotics Systems Corp, and The Aviation Industry Corporation of China.



Omron Corporation offers automation components, equipment, and systems for industrial automation, healthcare, and other sectors. It offers various products, including sensors, relays, safety devices, automation systems, switches, control devices, tire pressure monitoring systems, power steering, integrated control units, road management systems, and a digital thermometer. Omron has a strong R&D segment, with headquarters in Kyoto, Japan.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Impact Of Covid-19 On Autonomous Mobile Robots Market

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Rising Awareness Of Amr Advantages

2.2.2. Increasing Use Of Unmanned Ground Vehicles (Ugvs)

2.2.3. Use Of Mobile Robots For Elderly People

2.3. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Threat Of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat Of Substitutes

2.3.3. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

2.3.5. Threat Of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Key Impact Analysis

2.6.1. Cost

2.6.2. Adaptation

2.6.3. Customization

2.6.4. Capability

2.7. Key Market Strategies

2.7.1. Acquisitions

2.7.2. Product Launches

2.7.3. Contracts & Partnerships

2.7.4. Business Expansions & Divestitures

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Rising Need For Better Workplace Safety

2.8.2. Emergence Of Industry 4.0 and Smart Factories

2.9. Market Challenges

2.9.1. Increased Capital Requirements

2.9.2. Lack Of Skilled Workforce

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Wide Applications Of Autonomous Mobile Robots

2.10.2. Developments In Iot and Robotics



3. Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Outlook - by Type

3.1. Goods-To-Person Picking Robots

3.2. Self-Driving Forklifts

3.3. Autonomous Inventory Robots

3.4. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles



4. Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Outlook - by Application

4.1. Automotive

4.2. Electronics

4.3. Fmcg

4.4. Logistics

4.5. Life Sciences

4.6. Healthcare

4.7. Education

4.8. Other Applications



5. Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market - Regional Outlook



6. Competitive landscape

6.1. Aethon Inc

6.2. Cimcorp Oy

6.3. Clearpath Robotics Inc

6.4. Fetch Robotics Inc

6.5. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc

6.6. Kuka Ag

6.7. Locus Robotics Inc

6.8. Mobile Industrial Robots Aps

6.9. Omron Corporation

6.10. Softbank Robotics

6.11. Smp Robotics Systems Corp

6.12. Teradyne Inc

6.13. the Aviation Industry Corporation Of China

6.14. the Hitech Robotic Systemz Ltd

6.15. Vecna Robotics



7. Research Methodology & Scope

