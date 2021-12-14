Correction: Slinger to Host Investor Strategy Update Call and Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings on December 15, 2021

BALTIMORE, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger (OTCQB: SLBG) will provide a strategy update for investors and also report financial and operational results for its Second Fiscal Quarter 2021, which ended October 31, 2021.



Slinger’s earnings release will be filed on Form 8-K and posted on the Slinger investor relations website ( https://slingerbagir.com/ ) at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on December 15, 2021.

Management will host a webcast beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET, during which management will provide a detailed review of the Company’s “Watch, Play, Learn” strategy, discuss the near and long-term opportunity for the combined Slinger, Foundation Tennis, GAMEFACE A.I. and PlaySight companies, and also review second quarter results, followed by a Q&A with investors.

The call will be webcast through this direct link: https://viavid .webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1518898&tp_key=2d94c6a10c

Investors can submit questions ahead of time to investors@slingerbag.com .

Replay

Telephone replays of the call will be available beginning on December 15, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern through December 29, 2021.

Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921

Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 13725600

Replay Start: Wednesday December 15, 2021, 1:00 PM ET

Replay Expiry: Wednesday December 29, 2021, 11:59 PM ET

About Slinger

Slinger® is a leading connected sports company focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across tennis and other ball sports. Slinger® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities and is initially focused on building its brand within the global tennis market, through its Slinger Bag® Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger has underpinned its proof of concept with over $250M of retail value in global distribution agreements since the Spring of 2020 for the Slinger Bag®. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie, the former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquet sports executive, Slinger® is disrupting what are traditional global sports markets with its patented, highly transportable, and affordable Slinger Bag® Launcher and its suite of connected app and SaaS services.