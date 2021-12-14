Insights on the Aerospace Tube Distribution Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Future Metals, Rolled Alloys and TW Metals Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Tube Distribution Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Aerospace tubes are crucial components of the aircraft, they aid in fluid conveyance, fuel conveyance, bleed lines, cooling lines, etc. They are usually manufactured using metal & alloys such as titanium, steel, and nickel. Distributors play a pivotal role in the extremely complex supply chain by establishing a broad geographical base on behalf of manufacturers.

The intervention of distributors enables a smooth, hassle-free business environment for component manufacturers and OEMs. A distributor acts as an intermediate node between tube manufacturers (such as Ametek, Inc.) and tier players (such as tube assembler, Parker-Hannifin Corporation) or OEMs (such as Airbus or Boeing). The web of distributors is likely to stretch further in the years to come, with the growing need for intermediaries in order to reduce the direct pressure on tube manufacturers.



The aerospace tube distribution market witnessed a colossal decline of -27%+ in 2020 amid the pandemic. That being said, the industry is gradually rebounding in the year 2021 with the easing up of travel restrictions, resumed production, and a gradual regain of normalcy. This is likely to imprint a positive impact on the market which is estimated to rebound at a promising CAGR of 8.4% in the long run to reach US$ 607 Million in 2026.

Based on the platform type, the market is segmented as commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, military aircraft, helicopter, UAV, and spacecraft. Despite taking a nosedive in 2020, commercial aircraft is expected to remain the largest and the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for lightweight yet durable components and parts, market entry of new players, such as COMAC and Irkut, rebounding aircraft deliveries, and ungrounding of B737Max are some of the key factors propelling the demand for tubes in the commercial aircraft segment, in turn driving the distribution market.



Based on the application type, the market is segmented as hydraulic & instrumentation lines, fuel lines, cooling lines, bleed lines, and others. Hydraulic & instrumentation lines is expected to remain the most dominant application type in the market, whereas bleed lines is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Key areas of application within the hydraulic & instrumentation lines are hydraulic flight control surfaces servo actuator system or torque tubes, hydraulic high-pressure pump system, engine-driven pump actuator system, hydraulic nose landing gear, thrust reverser door actuation, etc.



In terms of regions, North America is expected to remain the largest market for aerospace tube distribution during the forecast period. This region's market's path was full of obstacles in the past few years with the prolonged approval of B737 Max, decreased production rate of the B787 program, and rapid transmission of COVID-19. However, the region is likely to bounce back with healthy growth in the next few years. Europe and Asia-Pacific are also likely to create sizeable opportunities in the coming five years. The USA in North America; Germany, France, the UK, and Russia in Europe; and China, Japan, and India to remain the major markets.



Key Players

The following are the key players in the aerospace tube distribution market. Most of the major players are providing tubes made of titanium & alloys which is the most attractive material type in the market.

TW Metals

VSMPO-Tirus

A.M Castle & Co

Future Metals

Titanium Industries, Inc

Hadco Metal Trading

Reliance Metals Co

United Performance Metals

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Aerospace Tube Distribution Market Environment Analysis

2.1. Supply Chain Analysis

2.2. PEST Analysis

2.3. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Challenges



3. Aerospace Tube Distribution Market - The COVID-19 Impact Assessment

3.1. Aerospace Tube Distribution Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.2. Pre-COVID vs Post-COVID Assessment

3.3. Real GDP Loss vs Aerospace Tube Distribution Market Loss (2020-2021)

3.4. Market Scenario Analysis: Pessimistic, Most Likely, and Optimistic Scenarios



4. Aerospace Tube Distribution Market Assessment (2015-2026)

4.1. Platform-Type Analysis

4.1.1. Commercial Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.1.2. Regional Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.1.3. General Aviation: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.1.4. Military Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.1.5. Helicopter: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.1.6. UAV: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.1.7. Spacecraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.2. Application-Type Analysis

4.2.1. Hydraulic & Instrumentation Lines: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.2.2. Fuel Lines: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.2.3. Cooling Lines: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.2.4. Bleed Lines: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.2.5. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.3. Material-Type Analysis

4.3.1. Steel & Alloys: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.3.2. Titanium & Alloys: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.3.3. Nickel & Alloys: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.3.4. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.4. Product-Type Analysis

4.4.1. Seamless Tube: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.4.2. Welded Tube: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.5. Regional Analysis

4.5.1. North American Aerospace Tube Distribution Market: Country Analysis

4.5.1.1. The USA's Aerospace Tube Distribution Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.5.1.2. Canadian Aerospace Tube Distribution Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.5.1.3. Mexican Aerospace Tube Distribution Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.5.2. European Aerospace Tube Distribution Market: Country Analysis

4.5.2.1. German Aerospace Tube Distribution Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.5.2.2. French Aerospace Tube Distribution Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.5.2.3. Russian Aerospace Tube Distribution Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.5.2.4. The UK's Aerospace Tube Distribution Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.5.2.5. RoE's Aerospace Tube Distribution Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.5.3. Asia-Pacific's Aerospace Tube Distribution Market: Country Analysis

4.5.3.1. Chinese Aerospace Tube Distribution Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.5.3.2. Japanese Aerospace Tube Distribution Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.5.3.3. Indian Aerospace Tube Distribution Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.5.3.4. RoAP's Aerospace Tube Distribution Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.5.4. Rest of the World's (RoW) Aerospace Tube Distribution Market: Country Analysis

4.5.4.1. Brazilian Aerospace Tube Distribution Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.5.4.2. Saudi Arabian Aerospace Tube Distribution Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.5.4.3. Other Aerospace Tube Distribution Market T&F (US$ Million)



5. Competitive Analysis

5.1. Market Consolidation Level

5.2. Competitive Landscape

5.3. Market Share Analysis

5.4. Product Portfolio Analysis

5.5. Geographical Presence

5.6. New Product Launches

5.7. Strategic Alliances

5.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Strategic Growth Opportunities

6.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis

6.1.1. Market Attractiveness by Platform Type

6.1.2. Market Attractiveness by Application Type

6.1.3. Market Attractiveness by Material Type

6.1.4. Market Attractiveness by Product Type

6.1.5. Market Attractiveness by Region

6.1.6. Market Attractiveness by Country

6.2. Growth Matrix Analysis

6.3. Strategic Implications

6.4. Key Success Factors (KSFs)



7. Company Profile of Key Players (Alphabetically Arranged)

7.1. A.M. Castle & Co.

7.2. Future Metals

7.3. Hadco Metal Trading Co., LLC

7.4. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.

7.5. Rolled Alloys, Inc.

7.6. Titanium Industries, Inc.

7.7. Thyssenkrupp AG

7.8. TW Metals

7.9. United Performance Metals limited

7.10. VSMPO-Tirus



8. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sg2xu6