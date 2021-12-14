Ultralife Corporation Receives Award for Its BA-5390 Military Batteries from Defense Logistics Agency

NEWARK, N.Y., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) has received a firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract not to exceed $9.9 million from the U.S. Government’s Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) for its lithium manganese dioxide, non-rechargeable BA-5390 batteries. The award consists of a three-year base contract with two one-year option periods. Actual delivery orders including the amounts and timing under this contract are at the discretion of the DLA.



“Ultralife has been a long-standing supplier to the U.S. military, and our BA-5390 battery is recognized for its long life, unsurpassed safety record and reliability under the toughest conditions. We are pleased that DLA has selected Ultralife once again.,” said Michael D. Popielec, President and Chief Executive Officer.

