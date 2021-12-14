Global Carbon Footprint Management Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Footprint Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global carbon footprint management market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2015-2020. Carbon footprint is the measure of carbon dioxide (CO2) and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by various everyday and industrial activities including transportation, land clearance, construction of roads and buildings, fuel production, power generation, etc. Carbon footprint management refers to the solutions and services used to monitor and control an enterprise's carbon emissions. It involves minimizing energy and waste generation and raw material consumption for cost optimization and reduced environmental impact. Organizations formulate carbon management plans, which involve a documented strategy for energy and GHG reduction and improving air quality and sustainability of the enterprise.



The increasing environmental consciousness, along with rising emphasis on minimizing carbon footprints generated by commercial, industrial and residential complexes, represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. Moreover, the implementation of favorable government policies to promote sustainable development is also strengthening the market growth. Carbon footprint management solutions are widely used across various industries, such as manufacturing, oil and gas, automotive, construction and transportation to enhance operational efficiencies and reduce carbon emissions in the environment.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of connected devices with the artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and big data solutions, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Carbon footprint management solutions are deployed through the cloud and other advanced technologies for enhanced scalability, speed and minimal risks of data loss. Other factors, including rapid modernization of the existing infrastructure, along with the increasing construction of green buildings, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global carbon footprint management market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global carbon footprint management market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, offering, deployment mode and end use industry.



Breakup by Offering:

Software

Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Oil and Gas

Manufacturing

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Automotive

Energy and Power

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Accenture PLC, Dakota Software Corporation, Enablon SA (Wolters Kluwer N.V.), Engie SA, Enviance Inc. (Cority Software Inc.), International Business Machines Corporation, Johnson Controls PLC, ProcessMAP Corporation, SAP SE and Schneider Electric SE.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global carbon footprint management market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global carbon footprint management market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the offering?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global carbon footprint management market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

