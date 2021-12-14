By 2028, Global Demand for Tissue Nano Transfection Market Will Surpass USD 7.06 Billion at 16.6% CAGR Growth: Says Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Tissue Nano Transfection market size is expected to reach USD 2.07 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 7.06 billion in 2028 and projected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6% over the forecast period of 2021-2028. Increasing skin diseases, prevalence of chronic diseases & trauma emergencies, increasing consciousness regarding related to tissue engineering are some of the factors expected to witness the market growth over the forecast period and drive tissue Nano Transfection market.



Moreover, Increasing investment by government and various private organizations in research and development activities, increasing geriatric population is likely to thrive the market growth, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Tissue Nano Transfection Market by Application (Skin & Integumentary, Orthopaedics, Musculoskeletal & Spine, Neurology, Cardiology & Vascular, Others), by End Users (Hospitals and clinics, Diagnostic centres, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)” The market size stood at USD 2.07 billion in 2020.

Market Overview:

Surge in demand Research and Development (R&D)

Nowadays, the increasing prevalence of disease is increasing the demand for novel technology to tackle the situation. Thus, pressure on research and development is increasing. Tissue Nano Transfection technology is useful to treating burns, diabetic complications, treating injured soldiers, and re-growing damaged and diseased tissue. The patients suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes is increasing swiftly. As tissue Nano Transfection technology is non-invasive, and the ability to be implemented at the point of care is increasing the adoption of this technology which is further expanding the market growth. Also, increasing government support and increasing investment from government as well as several private organizations is further propelling the tissue Nano Transfection market growth.

Increasing Healthcare Infrastructure and Rising Population

Since past few years, the healthcare infrastructure is developing swiftly along with surging demand for healthcare infrastructure development. Owing to COVID-19, the consciousness regarding health is increasing which is further increasing the demand for better and advanced healthcare facilities. In addition, the population around the world is also increasing with increasing number of geriatric populations suffering from wounds, injuries and chronic diseases such as diabetes. Approximately, 10 million of population of America suffer from wounds along with, in year 2020, about 39,000 surgeries were carried out only in U.S. Thus, increasing the demand for tissue Nano Transfection (TNT) Technology further boosting the tissue Nano Transfection market growth.

Regional Analysis :

North America Dominates the Tissue Nano Transfection Market

North America continues to hold the largest share of the market. As a result of the High healthcare spending, availability of private and government funding, advanced technology for diagnosis and treatment of chronic disorders is projected to witness the market growth in near future over the forecast period. Moreover, the availability of population surging from diabetes, wounds, burns and others factors further helping the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the forecast period. The market growth in this region is attributed to the large base of geriatric population suffering from diabetes, wounds, and burns among other diseases and injuries.

List of Prominent Players in the Tissue Nano Transfection Market:

Sr. No. Companies Headquarters 1. Osiris Therapeutics (U.S.) 2. Zimmer Biomet (U.S.) 3. AbbVie Inc. (Allergan) (U.S.) 4. Integra Lifesciences (U.S.) 5. Bio Tissue Technologies (U.S.) 6. B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany) 7. Becton, Dickinson and Company (C. R. Bard) (U.S.) 8. Organogenesis (U.S.) 9. Biotime Inc. (U.S.)

This report provides details about prevalence, incidence, distribution of patients, and average price of treatment, market & technological trends and new product developments of Tissue Nano Transfection Market.

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 2.07 Billion Market Forecast for 2028 USD 7.06 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR of 16.6% from 2021 to 2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2017 – 2019 Forecast Years 2021 – 2028 Segments Covered Tissue Nano Transfection Market is fragmented Into, Application (Revenue: USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Orthopedics

Musculoskeletal & Spine

Neurology

Cardiology & Vascular

Skin & Integumentary

Others Tissue Nano Transfection Market is fragmented into, End Users (Revenue: USD Million, 2017 - 2028) Hospitals and clinics

Diagnostic centers

Others Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

