Insights on the Bioprocess Controllers and Automation Systems Global Market to 2030 - Key Industry Trends and Forecasts

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioprocess Controllers and Automation Systems Market By Type of Controllers, Scale of Operation, Types of Processes Controlled, Mode of Operation, Compatibility with Bioprocessing Systems, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report features an extensive study of the current landscape and the likely future potential of bioprocess controllers and automation systems, over the next decade. The study also features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various industry stakeholders engaged in this field.
Over the past few decades, biopharmaceuticals have gained significant popularity owing to their therapeutic efficacy, favorable safety profiles and ability to treat a wide variety of disease indications, which are otherwise hard to treat. The success of these interventions has prompted the stakeholders to upgrade the conventional biologics manufacturing equipment.
As a result, the domain has witnessed several technological advancements, including the adoption of controllers and automated systems. These systems not only ensure that the processes continue to run within precise limits but also make the necessary adjustments, while minimizing the risk of human errors and improving the product quality. Additionally, these controllers and automation systems have the potential to address a number of challenges associated with traditional bioprocessing systems and offer various additional benefits, such as lowering of production and labor cost (by 20-30%), optimizing the energy consumption (by 5-30%) and increasing the overall productivity (by 10-20%).
Given the various advantages of controllers and automated systems, biopharmaceutical developers and manufacturers are steadily adopting such solutions. Moreover, the recent surge in demand for vaccines amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has also prompted the biopharmaceutical companies to develop automation systems for producing drugs at a faster pace. In addition, several equipment manufacturers offering more user-friendly, controlled, and automated systems, have emerged.
In fact, the field has been witnessing a lot of innovations, evident from the number of patents filed for the controllers and automation systems. These controllers and automated systems use process analytical technological tools that can be easily integrated in the bioprocessing unit to improve scalability. Stakeholders have also been focusing on making further improvements and have incorporated a variety of key features, including provisions for alerts/alarms, built-in system process control sensors, remote monitoring features, visual display, and advanced safety provisions. Owing to the rising interest of stakeholders towards technological advancement and adoption of these systems, we believe that the overall bioreactor controller and automation systems market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the coming years.
Companies Mentioned
- Agilitech
- Amgen
- Andrew Alliance (acquired by Waters)
- Applikon Biotechnology (acquired by Getinge)
- ARTeSYN Biosolutions (acquired by Repligen)
- Automated Control Concepts (ACC)
- Bioengineering
- BIONET
- Bioreactors.net
- BlueSens gas sensor
- Clorox
- CSL
- Curexsys
- Cytiva (acquired by Danaher)
- DISTek
- Duke University
- Eppendorf
- Flotek
- Flownamics
- General Electric (GE)
- Getinge
- GoSilico (acquired by Cytiva)
- Harvard Business School
- ILS Automation
- INFORS HT
- Inscripta
- J. Craig Venter Institute (JCVI)
- LAMBDA Laboratory Instruments
- Lonza
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
- Medtronic
- Merck Millipore
- Novasep
- Pall (acquired by Danaher)
- Parker Hannifin
- PendoTECH
- Pierre Guerin
- Plus Therapeutics (formerly Cytori Therapeutics)
- Princeton University
- Procter & Gamble (P&G)
- Propel Labs
- Repligen
- Roche
- Rockwell Automation
- Sartorius Stedim Biotech
- Securecell
- Sepragen
- Solaris Biotechnology
- Solida Biotech
- SYSBIOTECH
- Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- University of California
- University of Maryland
- University of Missouri
- Vanderbilt University
- VERDOT Ips
- WaterSep BioSeparations (acquired by Sartorius)
- Xyleco
In addition to other elements, the study includes:
- A detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of bioprocess controller and automation systems (upstream controllers, downstream controller systems and bioprocess control software) based on a number of relevant parameters, such as scale of operation (lab, clinical and commercial), mode of operation (batch, fed-batch and perfusion), key features (scalability/ease to use, visual data display, remote accessibility, data processing capabilities, built-in system control sensors, expansive I/O compatibility and provisions for alarms/alerts), compatibility with the bioprocessing systems (stirred tank (glass), single use bioreactor, stirred tank (steel), fermenter, rocking motion, chromatography system, tangential flow filtration system), type of system(s) (single-use system and multi-use system) and type of processes controlled (cell cultivation, microbial fermentation, chromatography and filtration). In addition, it presents details of the companies developing bioprocess controller and automation systems, highlighting their year of establishment, company size, and geographical presence.
- A detailed competitiveness analysis of upstream controllers, downstream controller systems and process control software, taking into consideration several relevant parameters, such as the product applicability (scale of operation, processes controlled, mode of operation and stage of bioprocess) and product strength (key features, and compatibility with system).
- Tabulated profiles of the key players providing upstream controllers, downstream controller systems and process control software. Each profile includes an overview of the company, information on the financial performance (if available), product portfolio, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.
- A contemporary market trend analysis, featuring a world map representation to highlight the regional distribution of players engaged in the development of upstream controllers, downstream controller systems and bioprocess control software, along with the information on type of products offered (upstream controllers, downstream controller systems and bioprocess control software). Further, the chapter also presents (a) a heat map representation of upstream controllers, based on compatibility with bioreactor systems, scale of operation and mode of operation, (b) a grid analysis of upstream controllers, based on scale of operation, compatibility with bioreactor systems and processes controlled (c) a grid analysis of downstream controller systems, based on scale of operation, type of systems and key features, (d) an analysis of downstream controller systems, based on mode of operation and application area (e) a grid analysis of bioprocess control software, based on scale of operation, key features and processes controlled and (f) an analysis of bioprocess control software, based on scale of operation and compatibility with bioprocessing systems.
- An in-depth analysis of various patents that have been filed/granted for bioprocess controller and automation systems, till July 2021, highlighting key trends associated with these patents, across type of patents, publication year, application year, issuing authorities involved, type of organizations, emerging focus area, patent age, CPC symbols, leading patent assignees (in terms of number of patents granted/filed), patent characteristics and geography. It also includes a detailed patent benchmarking and an insightful valuation analysis.
- A detailed brand positioning analysis of the key industry players (including upstream controller developers, downstream controller system developers, and bioprocess control software developers), highlighting the current perceptions regarding their proprietary products by taking into consideration several relevant aspects, such as experience of the manufacturer, number of products offered, product diversity, and number of patents published.
Key Questions Answered
- Who are the leading players engaged in the development of bioprocess controller and automation systems?
- What are the different application areas where bioprocess controller and automation systems can be used?
- What are the key features of bioprocess controller and automation systems?
- How has the intellectual property landscape of bioprocess controller and automation, evolved over the years?
- What are the key trends within the bioprocess controllers and automation systems market?
- How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
4. MARKET LANDSCAPE: UPSTREAM CONTROLLERS
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Upstream Controllers: Product Pipeline
4.2.1. Analysis by Scale of Operation
4.2.2. Analysis by Key Features
4.2.3. Analysis by Compatibility with Bioreactor System
4.2.4. Analysis by Mode of Operation
4.2.5. Analysis by Types of Processes Controlled
4.3. Upstream Controllers: Developer Landscape
4.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
4.3.2. Analysis by Company Size
4.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
4.3.4. Leading Developers: Analysis by Number of Upstream Controllers
5. MARKET LANDSCAPE: DOWNSTREAM CONTROLLER SYSTEMS
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Downstream Controller Systems: Product Pipeline
5.2.1. Analysis by Scale of Operation
5.2.2. Analysis by Key Features
5.2.3. Analysis by Types of Systems Involved
5.2.4. Analysis by Mode of Operation
5.2.5. Analysis by Application Area
5.3. Downstream Controller Systems: Developer Landscape
5.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
5.3.2. Analysis by Company Size
5.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
5.3.4. Leading Developers: Analysis by Number of Products
6. MARKET LANDSCAPE: BIOPROCESS CONTROL SOFTWARE
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Bioprocess Control Software: Product Pipeline
6.2.1. Analysis by Stage of Bioprocess
6.2.2. Analysis by Scale of Operation
6.2.3. Analysis by Key Features
6.2.4. Analysis by Compatibility with Systems
6.2.5. Analysis by Types of Processes Controlled
6.3. Bioprocess Control Software: Developer Landscape
6.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
6.3.2. Analysis of Company Size
6.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
6.3.4. Leading Developers: Analysis by Number of Bioprocess Control Software
7. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Methodology
7.3. Assumptions/Key Parameters
7.4. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Upstream Controllers
7.5. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Downstream Controller Systems
7.6. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Bioprocess Controller Software
8. BIOPROCESS CONTROLLER AND AUTOMATION SYSTEM DEVELOPERS IN NORTH AMERICA: COMPANY PROFILES
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Cytiva Lifesciences
8.2.1. Company Overview
8.2.2. Bioprocess Controller and Automation System Portfolio
8.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
8.3. Thermo Fisher Scientific
8.3.1. Company Overview
8.3.2. Bioprocess Controller and Automation System Portfolio
8.3.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
8.4. Sepragen
8.4.1. Company Overview
8.4.2. Bioprocess Controller and Automation System Portfolio
8.4.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
8.5. Repligen
8.5.1. Company Overview
8.5.2. Bioprocess Controller and Automation System Portfolio
8.5.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
9. BIOPROCESS CONTROLLER AND AUTOMATION SYSTEM DEVELOPERS IN EUROPE: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Applikon Biotechnology
9.2.1. Company Overview
9.2.2. Bioprocess Controller and Automation System Portfolio
9.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
9.3. Sartorius
9.3.1. Company Overview
9.3.2. Bioprocess Controller and Automation System Portfolio
9.3.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
9.4. Solaris Biotech
9.4.1. Company Overview
9.4.2. Bioprocess Controller and Automation System Portfolio
9.4.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
9.5. Sysbiotech
9.5.1. Company Overview
9.5.2. Bioprocess Controller and Automation System Portfolio
9.5.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
10. MARKET TREND ANALYSIS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. World Map Representation: Analysis of Players by Location of Headquarters and Type of Product(s) Offered
10.3. Market Trend Analysis: Upstream Controllers
10.3.1. Heat Map Representation: Analysis by Scale of Operation, Compatibility with Bioreactor Systems and Operating Mode
10.3.2. Grid Analysis: Analysis by Scale of Operation, Compatibility with Bioreactor Systems and Types of Processes Controlled
10.4. Market Trend Analysis: Downstream Controller Systems
10.4.1. Grid Analysis: Analysis by Scale of Operation, Type of System(s) and Key Features
10.4.2. Analysis by Operation Mode and Application Area
10.5. Market Trend Analysis: Bioprocess Control Software
10.5.1. Grid Analysis: Analysis by Scale of Operation, Key Features and Types of Processes Controlled
10.5.2. Analysis by Scale of operation and Compatibility with Systems
11. PATENT ANALYSIS
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Scope and Methodology
11.3. Bioprocess Controller and Automations Systems: Patent Analysis
11.4. Patent Benchmarking Analysis
11.5. Bioprocess Controller and Automations Systems: Patent Valuation Analysis
11.6. Leading Patents by Number of Citations
12. BRAND POSITIONING ANALYSIS
13. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
14. CONCLUSION
15. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
16. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
17. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
