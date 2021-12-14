Sysco Relaunches Foodie Magazine

HOUSTON, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, announced today that its Foodie magazine has been relaunched with a new look and feel to create a more engaging experience for foodservice operators. The newly designed magazine can be found online as part of Sysco’s Foodie Solutions platform, providing helpful resources, ideas and information to support customers’ success.



Foodservice operators can look forward to reading about the following tips and trends in the newest Foodie edition include:

Digital Solutions and Services : Find out how Sysco has teamed up with Google to help customers optimize their Google Business Profiles and maximize their digital footprint.

: Find out how Sysco has teamed up with Google to help customers optimize their Google Business Profiles and maximize their digital footprint. Food Trends : The magazine brings the latest news on culinary trends and dining experiences to help those in the foodservice industry understand emerging and popular trends to drive consumer traffic and keep menus exciting. Readers can learn more about bringing international flavors to the table and serving diners the flavors they’re craving.

: The magazine brings the latest news on culinary trends and dining experiences to help those in the foodservice industry understand emerging and popular trends to drive consumer traffic and keep menus exciting. Readers can learn more about bringing international flavors to the table and serving diners the flavors they’re craving. Fresh Take From the Chef : The magazine features delicious recipes and new food preparation ideas that highlight time-saving products and hot new global flavors from Sysco’s Executive Chef, Neil Doherty. Also featured are several pages of delicious recipes, including Mexican street corn chowder, African-inspired Waakye Lamb Stew and a new spin on Italian lasagna.

: The magazine features delicious recipes and new food preparation ideas that highlight time-saving products and hot new global flavors from Sysco’s Executive Chef, Neil Doherty. Also featured are several pages of delicious recipes, including Mexican street corn chowder, African-inspired Waakye Lamb Stew and a new spin on Italian lasagna. Customer Feature : This feature highlights Sysco’s close partnership with customer, Montana Ale Works, a restaurant in Bozeman, Montana that is rich in history, rooted in community and provides an eclectic array of local, sustainable scratch-made foods.

: This feature highlights Sysco’s close partnership with customer, Montana Ale Works, a restaurant in Bozeman, Montana that is rich in history, rooted in community and provides an eclectic array of local, sustainable scratch-made foods. Celebrity Guest Interview: Sports icon Bo Jackson discusses food, what his company brings to the table for Sysco customers, how his company Jackson & Partners stepped up to the plate for restaurants during the worst of the pandemic, his passion for supporting U.S. veterans and more.



“Sysco’s purpose motivates our team to provide outstanding service to our customers, develop solutions to complex problems, and lean in and do good for our communities,” says Judy Sansone, Sysco’s executive vice president chief commercial officer. “That’s who we are and that’s what FOODIE magazine is all about – a showcase for the best of what only Sysco can offer. Operators can read about industry-defining ideas, creative solutions, recipes and cutting-edge insights to support customers’ success.”

Readers who access the digital version of the magazine will be able to access useful foodservice tips, recipes and operations information from the magazine’s embedded QR codes and/or links. For more information about Sysco Foodie Solutions or to become a customer, visit foodie.sysco.com.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 58,000 associates, the company operates 343 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 650,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2021 that ended July 3, 2021, the company generated sales of more than $51 billion. Information about our CSR program, including Sysco’s 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at www.sysco.com/csr2021report.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoFoods. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

