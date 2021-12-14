AGF Management Limited Welcomes Ash Lawrence as Senior Vice-President & Head of Alternatives

English French

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Management Limited (AGF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ashley (Ash) Lawrence to the position of Senior Vice-President, Head of Alternatives. Ash joins the organization on February 14, 2022, reporting to Kevin McCreadie, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, AGF.

“Ash is a respected and seasoned leader with a wide breadth of expertise in investments, portfolio and asset management, development and restructuring,” said Kevin McCreadie. “He brings the right combination of strategic thinking, deep experience and strong relationships that will be the catalyst we need to accelerate the growth of our alternatives business.”

Ash has approximately 20 years of private alternatives experience in global markets, including 16 years with Brookfield Asset Management where he most recently led real estate investing for Canada.

“I am thrilled to be joining a diversified global asset management firm that boasts a strong foundation with nearly $43 billion in assets1 and a growing alternatives asset base,” said Ash Lawrence. “I believe AGF is at an inflection point in their alternatives growth with capital available and operational infrastructure in place that will allow for continued diversification through new relationships, investments and new product offerings.”

AGF’s private alternatives business is central to the firm’s mission to bring stability to the world of investing. AGF has $2.2 billion of AUM and fee earning assets in its private alternatives business today. AGF’s strategic vision for private alternatives combines diversified capabilities across multiple planks alongside participation as a core investor in bespoke and distinct opportunities that deliver added value for the firm’s shareholders.

“AGF’s private alternatives business is an integral part of the firm’s growth strategy,” added McCreadie. “AGF’s scale, strong balance sheet and organizational strength combined with Ash’s leadership will allow us to continue to build on our strong momentum and strategically deploy our capital to effectively secure our place as an alternatives provider of choice for our clients.”

1AUM and fee earning assets.

About AGF Management Limited



Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.



AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With nearly $43 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 700,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

Media Contact

Amanda Marchment

Director, Corporate Communications

416-865-4160

amanda.marchment@agf.com