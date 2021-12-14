High Wire Networks Wins Government Contract for Networking Solutions and Project Management

BATAVIA, Ill., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Wire Networks Inc .’s (the “Company” or "High Wire") (OTCQB: SGSI) today announced a networking solutions project valued at more than $800,000. The Company will deliver onsite engineers and project management for nearly 600 government locations.

This impending rollout adds to the growing number of government projects High Wire has been awarded—successfully completing nearly a dozen federal projects in the past two years.

“With the demand for federal infrastructure upgrades intensifying, High Wire is the go-to technical field and professional service delivery partner for turnkey solutions,” said Mark Porter, President and CEO of High Wire.

“Projects like these, from repeat clients as well as new logos, fuel our forecasted 2022 growth plans and accelerate our strategic objectives.”

About High Wire Networks

For 20 years, High Wire Networks Inc . (OTCQB: SGSI) has been a trusted partner to VARs, MSPs, distributors, integrators, manufacturers and telecom providers by enabling them to minimize overhead while extending delivery capabilities around the world. Our flexible workforce delivers vendor-agnostic technical field, professional and security services in more than 180 countries. Our services include design, installation, configuration and support for unified communications, wired and wireless networks, cabling and infrastructure, and electrical systems. Our Overwatch Managed Security Marketplace enables our partners to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity that's easy to sell and easy to buy for an affordable subscription. We also offer a variety of on-demand, rapid-response solutions with service levels ranging from two hours to the next business day for onsite break-fix and remote technical support. With High Wire Networks, partners Get Work Done. Learn more at www.highwirenetworks.com .

