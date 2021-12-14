IRES taps real estate industry veteran Jeff Bosch as new chief executive officer

LOVELAND, Colo., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information and Real Estate Services (IRES), a Loveland-based regional multiple listing service (MLS) that serves Boulder, Weld, Larimer, Broomfield, Logan and Morgan Counties, today announced it has hired Jeff Bosch as CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2022.

“I care passionately about providing unparalleled customer service and enabling subscribers to meet evolving consumer demands in the ever-evolving world of real estate through better access to data, improved data quality and state-of-the-art tools,” said Bosch. “I am honored to join the IRES team and look forward to collaborating closely with IRES’ talented staff to continue assisting subscribers and shaping the future of real estate in the Centennial State.”

Bosch has held numerous leadership roles throughout his two-plus decades in real estate, most recently serving as chief operating officer of MARIS, a St. Louis-based MLS. He also previously held titles as director of MLS services and director of broker engagement at MARIS and was a managing broker at Coldwell Banker Gundaker before joining MARIS. Additional recent industry involvement includes the following positions:

— Council of Multiple Listing Services: Digital Access Concepts Workgroup, vice chair

— Real Estate Standards Organization: Broker Advisory Workgroup, vice chair

— St. Louis REALTORS®: Leadership Academy Advisory Board and Session Leader

— Missouri MLS Administrators: 2021 chair

“Jeff is the right person for this position on a myriad of levels, and we are thrilled he will be helping us manage through changes impacting the MLS landscape across Colorado’s scorching real estate market,” said Kevin Barrier, chair of IRES. “It feels tremendous to hand over the reins to someone as qualified as Jeff is, and with his exceptional track record of reinforcing MLS initiatives and changing industry culture, we believe he is the ideal CEO to lead IRES in its next chapter of growth and success.”

The extensive search and selection process was led by Barrier, with assistance from past IRES chairs and current managers Fran Hardman, Chris Hardy and Dan Kingdom. Bosch succeeds Lauren Hansen, who will stay with the organization through January to assist with the transition. Hansen has led IRES since its founding in 1996, and she helped guide the MLS through the transition from a national MLS provider to a customized system serving REALTORS® throughout Colorado.

“For the past four decades, I have witnessed the incredible growth and evolution of real estate technology and services and had the pleasure of providing excellent customer service, empowering IRES subscribers to meet evolving consumer demands,” said Hansen. “Under Jeff’s leadership, I am confident IRES will continue to raise the bar in our quickly evolving industry by developing and integrating new solutions that answer the most pressing needs of our brokers and REALTORS® and their customers — homebuyers and sellers in Colorado.”

For more information about IRES, please visit ires-net.com.

About IRES

Information and Real Estate Services, LLC (IRES) was formed in 1996 as the regional multiple listing service (MLS) for northern Colorado by five boards and associations of REALTORS® in Boulder, Fort Collins, Greeley, Longmont and Loveland/Berthoud. In addition to these five boards and associations, IRES is the MLS provider for the Estes Park Board of REALTORS® and Logan County Board of REALTORS®. ColoProperty.com® for consumers is owned and operated by IRES. Its office is centrally located in Loveland, Colo.

###